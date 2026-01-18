Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3007896https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-vs-new-zealand-3rd-odi-live-streaming-when-and-where-to-watch-series-decider-3007896.html
NewsCricketIndia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Series Decider?
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 3RD ODI LIVE STREAMING

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Series Decider?

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series, with both teams having won one match each. The series decider promises high-intensity action. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 07:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Series Decider?Image Credit:- X

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series, with both teams having won one match each. The series decider promises high-intensity action as the two sides look to clinch the three-match ODI series.

Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Date: January 18, 2026

Time: 1:30 PM IST (Toss at 1:00 PM IST)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium

Live Telecast in India

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be telecast live on television via the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcast rights for New Zealand’s tour of India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels in multiple languages to catch the live action from Indore.

Live Streaming Details

For online viewers, the series decider will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can watch the match on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs with an active subscription. The match will also be accessible through partner platforms that bundle JioHotstar with their services.

Series at a Glance

The ODI series currently stands 1-1, making the third ODI a must-win encounter for both sides. India will aim to make the most of home conditions, while New Zealand will look to continue their strong performances on Indian soil. With both teams boasting quality batters and potent bowling attacks, fans can expect a closely fought contest in Indore.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Adithya Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Malegaon Model 2026
Explained: How ‘Malegaon Model’ Could Influence Elections Across India?
Donald Trump Tariffs
Trump Drops Tariff On 8 European Countries For Opposing His Greenland Dream
Suvendu Adhikari letter to Governor
Murshidabad Violence: Suvendu Adhikari Seeks Guv’s Intervention In Beldanga
#BMCElections
Explained | AIMIM Beyond Telangana: BMC Election 2026 Echoes Bihar Success
IndiGo fine 2026
IndiGo Fined Rs 22 Crore By DGCA Over December Flight Chaos
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
‘No Temple Demolished In Kashi’, Says CM Yogi; Targets Congress
Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Central Govt Agrees To Shift Border Fencing Following CM Mann’s Demand
'PM Modi
PM Modi Hails Bodo Peace Accord At 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026' In Guwahati
Technology
Is There Full Form Of Wi-Fi? How To Find Your Wi-Fi Password On Your iPhone
AAP
Speaker Must Dismiss Kapil Mishra For Guru Beadbi: AAP's Anurag Dhanda