India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Series Decider?

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series, with both teams having won one match each. The series decider promises high-intensity action as the two sides look to clinch the three-match ODI series.

Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Date: January 18, 2026

Time: 1:30 PM IST (Toss at 1:00 PM IST)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium

Live Telecast in India

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be telecast live on television via the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcast rights for New Zealand’s tour of India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels in multiple languages to catch the live action from Indore.

Live Streaming Details

For online viewers, the series decider will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can watch the match on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs with an active subscription. The match will also be accessible through partner platforms that bundle JioHotstar with their services.

Series at a Glance

The ODI series currently stands 1-1, making the third ODI a must-win encounter for both sides. India will aim to make the most of home conditions, while New Zealand will look to continue their strong performances on Indian soil. With both teams boasting quality batters and potent bowling attacks, fans can expect a closely fought contest in Indore.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Adithya Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae