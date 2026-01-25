India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch the series decider in India?

Cricket fans are gearing up for the third T20 International between the India national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team in the five-match series as both sides look to build momentum ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. With India currently leading the series 2-0, the third game could be a series-deciding clash.

Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

Date: Sunday, 25 January 2026

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST / 1:30 PM GMT

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Series Position: India leads 2-0 in the five-match T20I series

The Guwahati fixture follows convincing wins for India in the first two T20Is, a 48-run win in Nagpur and a clinical 7-wicket chase in Raipur, keeping the host side firmly in control of the series.

Live Telecast & Streaming in India

Cricket fans in India can watch the 3rd T20I live on TV and online:

TV Broadcast: The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network across multiple channels in English and regional languages.

Online Streaming: Live online streaming will be available through the JioHotstar app and website (requires a valid subscription).

Alternative Access: Viewers can also stream via Airtel Xstream Play, which provides access to JioHotstar along with other OTT platforms through mobile, tablet or smart TV.

International Viewing Options

For fans watching outside India, the series, including the 3rd T20I, is broadcast through different regional partners, generally including:

USA: Willow TV, UK: TNT Sports, Australia: Fox Sports / Kayo Sports, South Africa: SuperSport, New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

What to Expect on the Field

India enters the match with a chance to seal the series 3-0, a commanding lead before the final two games. Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma and company have delivered strong batting performances in the series so far, while New Zealand will be aiming to regroup and avoid a whitewash.

The Guwahati surface at Barsapara Stadium tends to favour batsmen, and recent matches suggest high-scoring contests are likely, especially under the floodlights.