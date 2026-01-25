Advertisement
IND VS NZ 3RD T20I WEATHER REPORT

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati?

As India and New Zealand gear up for the third T20I of the five-match series, all eyes are not just on the players but also on the weather in Guwahati.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati?Image Credit:- X

As India and New Zealand gear up for the third T20I of the five-match series, all eyes are not just on the players but also on the weather in Guwahati. The match is scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, and early forecasts bring good news for fans.

Clear Skies Expected on Match Day

According to the latest weather updates, clear to partly clear skies are expected throughout match day in Guwahati. There is little to no threat of rain, meaning a full 40-over contest is likely without interruptions.

Temperature and Playing Conditions

  • Day temperature: Around 25-26°C
  • Evening temperature: Expected to drop to 13-15°C
  • Humidity: Moderate
  • Wind: Light breeze

The pleasant evening conditions should make it comfortable for players, especially bowlers, as the temperature dips after sunset.

Dew Factor Could Influence the Toss

While rain is unlikely, dew could play a role later in the evening. Guwahati has a history of light dew during night games in January, which may assist batting in the second innings. Captains winning the toss could prefer to field first to take advantage of easier chasing conditions.

Ideal Conditions for a High-Scoring Game

With dry weather, minimal cloud cover, and a good batting surface at Barsapara Stadium, conditions appear ideal for another high-scoring T20I. The ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat under lights, raising expectations of an entertaining contest.

Squads for 3rd T20I at Guwahati

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs

