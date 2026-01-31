India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Live streaming, Pitch report, Weather update & more

India is set to conclude their five match T20I series against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. While the Men in Blue have already secured the series title with a 3:1 lead, this final encounter serves as the ultimate dress rehearsal before the 2026 T20 World Cup kicks off on February 7.

The Stakes

After three consecutive dominant victories, India faced a reality check in the fourth match, suffering a 50 run loss. For captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir, this game is about resolving the final pieces of the selection puzzle, specifically the bowling combination highlighted recently by Rohit Sharma. For the Black Caps, the objective is to solidify their batting order and carry the momentum from their recent win into the global tournament.

Match Logistics and Broadcast Details

Date and Time: Saturday, January 31, at 7:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network (India).

Live Streaming: JioStar app and website.

Conditions and Pitch Report

Historically, the Greenfield Stadium has offered a balanced surface. While it has hosted high scoring matches in the past, bowlers often find assistance if they maintain disciplined lines.

The weather forecast predicts temperatures between 25 and 30°C. While rain is not expected to interrupt play, the high humidity levels in Kerala during late January suggest that dew will likely become a significant factor in the second innings, potentially influencing the captain’s decision at the toss.

Head:to:Head Statistics

India maintains an edge in the historical rivalry. In 29 T20I meetings between the two nations, India has emerged victorious on 17 occasions, while New Zealand has secured 11 wins.

Predicted Playing XIs

Team India:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan/Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana/Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav.

Team New Zealand:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (capt), Zak Foulkes/James Neesham, Michael Bracewell/Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson/Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

Tactical Watch

All eyes will be on Sanju Samson as he plays in front of his home crowd in Kerala. Additionally, the team management’s choice between the "mystery" of Varun Chakravarthy and the traditional left arm wrist spin of Kuldeep Yadav will provide a clear indication of India’s primary strategy for the World Cup opener against the USA.