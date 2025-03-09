India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final 2025: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Milestone, Needs 46 Runs To Become...

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

During the high octane clash, Kohli has the golden opportunity to script history. He needs 46 runs to surpass Chris Gayle's record and become the all-time leading run-scorer in Champions Trophy history.

Former West Indies opener Gayle scored 791 runs in 17 Champions Trophy matches with three centuries and one fifty. Kohli, who has been one of the biggest match winners for India, currently has 746 runs from 17 matches across four editions of Champions Trophy.

The 36-year-old Kohli recently surpassed Shikhar Dhawan's 701 runs to become India's highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history during the semi-final against Australia.

The former India skipper has been in fine form in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 and has scored 217 runs in four matches. Kohli needs just 11 runs in the final to surpass England's Ben Duckett, who leads the chart with 227 runs from three matches.

Ravi Shastri Hails Virat Kohli

In the latest episode of The ICC Review, former India coach Ravi Shastri praised Virat Kohli and provided an in-depth analysis of the former skipper as an ODI batter ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Shastri, who worked closely with Kohli in an extremely successful coach-captain combination, shed light on what makes him the undisputed king of the 50-over format.

"His discipline, his awareness of match situations (are what sets him apart). I thought he tried to get ahead of himself in the last three or four years, where he was trying to outdo what he's good at and sometimes, it can catch up on you," said Shastri.

"But he's back to what he does best, which is take the singles, hit the ball along the ground, if necessary, go for the big one. Some of the greatest players who played the one-day game, especially in the chase, are guys who can do that.

When you pick up singles with ease, there's no pressure. And then when you have another guy at the other end, someone like Shreyas (Iyer) who comes and smacks it, it takes the pressure off, it becomes still easier," he added.