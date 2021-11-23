हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

India vs New Zealand: Cheteshwar Pujara happy to have Rahul Dravid aboard as head coach

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is happy to have Rahul Dravid as head coach, Pujara shared his Under-19 memories with his coach and how it'll help the team to perform better.

India vs New Zealand: Cheteshwar Pujara happy to have Rahul Dravid aboard as head coach
In Picture: Cheteshwar Pujara,(Source: Twitter)

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara feels new head coach Rahul Dravid's rich experience in the longer format will definitely help the Test side grow as a team. After securing a thumping T20I series win over New Zealand, India under the coaching of Dravid will face New Zealand in the two-match Test series which gets underway from Thursday (November 23).

Dravid, who has played 164 Tests for India, will offer a great amount of guidance to the young guns, according to Pujara. "After the WTC (World Test Championship) we all were hurt but we came back strongly in England and we played very good cricket. Now the team is back together, confident and new coach Rahul Bhai is there," said Pujara in the virtual press conference.

"That will help most of the players, especially the young players, who have worked with Rahul Bhai during the Under-19 and India A series, and even someone like us, who are experienced players. I have played with Rahul Bhai and worked with Rahul Bhai during the A series. All of us are looking for his guidance. The amount of experience he has as a player and coach that will help the team," he added.

Pujara isn't concerned about the New Zealand pace attack having already weathered the storm in 2017." We have our strategies prepared against Neil Wagner and we have also played him in 2017, so we know how he bowls in Indian conditions so we will plan accordingly," said Pujara.

The India batter is a key cog in the batting wheel of the Indian team but has failed to score a Test ton in recent times."I have been scoring runs, the 50s, 80s or 90s. I've not scored a ton but I am not worried about it as long as I keep batting well and contributing to the team's total. My focus is giving best for the team," he signed off.

