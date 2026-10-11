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India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Finn Allen set for middle-order role in major batting change

New Zealand are considering moving Finn Allen to the middle order for the five-match ODI series against India starting November 4, with head coach Rob Walter keen to use his power-hitting ability in the crucial middle overs. Devon Conway is likely to open alongside Tim Seifert, while Nick Kelly could take over as opener when Conway leaves after the first three ODIs.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Finn Allen set for middle-order role in major batting change
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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