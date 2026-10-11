/India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Finn Allen set for middle-order role in major batting change

Walter further highlighted that the rationale behind the move is to take the game on in the middle overs with Allen a proven power-hitter. "We actually want to see what it looks like to have someone in the middle order just taking on the game," Walter said. "So, that's obviously not being reckless because if it was that easy, everyone would do it. But there's a sort of a shift in 50-over cricket, especially if the surfaces are good, where overs 25-40 become pretty important whilst there's an extra fielder in the ring.