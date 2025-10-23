India vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs NZ-W ICC World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Decider In India On TV And Online?

As the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 reaches a thrilling climax, India Women face New Zealand Women in a do-or-die encounter at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. With only one spot remaining in the semifinals, the IND-W vs NZ-W live streaming race has become the centerpiece for fans nationwide.

When and Where Can Fans Watch India vs New Zealand Live?

Cricket enthusiasts can catch this high-stakes clash on Thursday, October 23, 2025, starting at 3:00 PM IST. The Star Sports Network will telecast the match live across India, while the digital-savvy audience can stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar, ensuring access on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and web browsers. The toss is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

For global audiences, streaming options include:

Australia: Prime Video (Amazon)

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV & T Sports, Toffee app

Pakistan: PTV Sports & Ten Sports, Myco and Tamasha

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go & NOW TV

USA & Canada: Willow TV & Willow Xtra, Cricbuzz online

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport App

These options ensure that fans worldwide can experience India vs New Zealand Women’s World Cup 2025 live streaming without missing a single moment.

Why Is This Match a Virtual Quarterfinal?

Both teams enter the game under immense pressure. India Women began their campaign strongly, defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but subsequent losses to South Africa, Australia, and England threatened their semifinal aspirations. Meanwhile, New Zealand Women, led by Sophie Devine, have managed only one win against Bangladesh, with two games washed out due to rain.

With a positive net run rate (+0.526), India holds a statistical edge over New Zealand (-0.245 NRR). The winner of this encounter will claim the last semifinal berth, making this an unofficial quarterfinal in all but name. Fans can expect a fiercely competitive clash, with seasoned stars Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana tasked with anchoring India’s innings.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch?

India Women’s squad boasts a balanced mix of experience and youth:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C) – aggressive middle-order anchor

Smriti Mandhana – stylish opener with consistency under pressure

Jemimah Rodrigues & Richa Ghosh (WK) – dynamic batting options

New Zealand relies heavily on:

Sophie Devine (C) – captain and all-rounder

Amelia Kerr – leg-spin wizard and handy batter

Suzie Bates – veteran opener with vast international experience

Expect an intense battle between India’s attacking flair and New Zealand’s disciplined bowling.

How Can Fans Ensure Seamless Live Streaming?

For uninterrupted India vs New Zealand live streaming, fans should:

Pre-load Disney+ Hotstar or JioCinema apps and ensure stable internet connectivity.

Enable notifications for match updates and start times.

Use devices with larger screens for a cinematic viewing experience.

Streaming online also allows fans to catch live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, and post-match analyses, making it the ultimate hub for cricket enthusiasts.

What Is the Historical Context of IND-W vs NZ-W?

In ODIs, India Women have faced New Zealand Women 57 times, with India winning 22 matches and New Zealand 34, while one match ended in a tie. While the White Ferns hold a historical edge, India clinched a 2-1 series victory in the 2024 tour of New Zealand, adding intrigue to this high-stakes showdown.

The India Women vs New Zealand Women live streaming will provide fans with every thrilling boundary, wicket, and turning point in real-time. As the Women in Blue fight for a semifinal spot, streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network become essential viewing destinations. With expert batting, impactful bowling, and a pulsating atmosphere at DY Patil Stadium, this is a match no cricket fan can afford to miss.