ICC World Test Championship

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final: Rain plays spoilsport, check Southampton weather report for Friday

Rain played spoilsport even before the first delivery of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton could be bowled. 

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final: Rain plays spoilsport, check Southampton weather report for Friday
India vs New Zealand, WTC Final: Rain plays spoilsport, check Southampton weather report for Friday (Twitter/BCCI)

Rain played spoilsport even before the first delivery of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton could be bowled. As per the latest input, the opening session of Day 1 was suspended owing to incessant rain.

"Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final," the BCCI posted on Twitter.

The match was scheduled to begin at 3pm (IST) but the weather ensured that the pitch at the Ageas Bowl was covered and the toss was delayed.

Meanwhile, ICC has kept a reserve day to make up for time lost because of inclement weather.

Weather report for the day: 

It started raining on Thursday evening and the scene on the following day, which is also the match day, doesn't look promising. As per latest weather update, it is being predicted that rain will hamper most part of the game on Day 1.  

Rain 

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for Day 2, 3 and 4 also look similar. 

The ICC has stated that if the contest ends in a tie, the title will be jointly shared by both the sides. 

