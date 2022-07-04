NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND 2022

India vs Northamptonshire warm-up: Harshal Patel’s all-round show lifts side to 10-run win

After Harshal Patel lifted India from a precarious position to 149 for eight with a 36-ball 54, the visiting bowlers fired in unison to bowl out the county side for 139 with three balls to spare. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 06:37 AM IST

Trending Photos

India vs Northamptonshire warm-up: Harshal Patel’s all-round show lifts side to 10-run win

Team India will enter the upcoming limited-overs series against England on a positive note, having beaten Northamptonshire by 10 runs after an impressive display by the bowlers in their second warm-up match on Sunday (July 3). India had earlier defeated Derbyshire by seven wickets.

After Harshal Patel lifted India from a precarious position to 149 for eight with a 36-ball 54, the visiting bowlers fired in unison to bowl out the county side for 139 with three balls to spare. Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal picked up two wickets apiece as Northamptonshire failed to overcome India's total.

Earlier, asked to bat first, India were off to a disastrous start losing Sanju Samson in the very first delivery of the match, the successful bowler being skipper Joshua Cobb. One-down bat Rahul Tripathi, too, did not last long but more trouble awaited India as pacer Brandon Glover sent back Suryakumar Yadav to leave the visitors tottering at 8/3 in the third over.

Glover two wickets in quick succession put Northamptonshire on top before a partnership of 43 runs for the fourth wicket steadied the ship. However, Ishan Kishan, having laboured to 16 off 20 balls, fell to left-arm spinner Freddie Heldreich to bring to an end the brief partnership. That signalled the arrival of Dinesh Karthik and the seasoned campaigner straightaway got into the groove with a few boundaries and a six.

However, Karthik got out after making a brisk 34 off 26 balls as India slipped to 72 for five at the start of the 12th over. Venkatesh Iyer scored a sedate 20 off 22 balls, but it was Harshal who did the bulk of the scoring when India needed runs to put up a challenging total. Harshal struck five fours and three sixes during his breezy knock.

For Northamptonshire, Brandon Glover was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/33, while there were two wickets apiece for medium pacer Nathan Buck and Heldreich.

Brief scores: India 149/8 in 20 overs (Harshal Patel 54, Dinesh Karthik 34; Brandon Glover 3/33) bt  Northamptonshire 139 in 19.3 overs (Saif Zaib 33; Avesh Khan 2/16, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/25)

(with PTI inputs)

India vs England 2022IND vs NorthamptonshireIND vs Northants warm-upHarshal PatelYuzvendra ChahalDinesh Karthik

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?