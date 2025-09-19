India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Final Group A Match Online and on TV

The Asia Cup 2025 group stage is set to wrap up with India vs Oman (Match 12) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday, September 19 at 8:00 PM IST. While the clash holds no bearing on the qualification scenario—India have already booked their place in the Super Four and Oman are knocked out—it still carries intrigue as both teams chase different objectives. For India, it’s about maintaining rhythm and finishing the group stage unbeaten. For Oman, it’s about leaving a mark on their maiden Asia Cup campaign.

What is at stake for India and Oman?

India, under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, have looked sharp throughout the group stage. A dominant opening win against UAE followed by a high-voltage victory over Pakistan means the Men in Blue are oozing confidence. With players like Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah all in form, the defending champions are keen to secure their third successive win and carry momentum into the Super Four.

For Oman, the tournament has been a tough reality check. Losses against Pakistan and UAE ended their hopes of advancing. However, with players such as Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem, the side would want to pull off a surprise against cricketing giants India. A win here, though unlikely, would be historic for Oman.

Where will the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The contest takes place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, a ground known for its batting-friendly surfaces early on, with spinners often coming into play as the game progresses. Historically, teams batting first have enjoyed more control here, making the toss crucial.

What are the predicted playing XIs for IND vs OMN?

India (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Oman (Predicted XI): Jatinder Singh (C), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla (WK), Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava.

Where to watch India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 live broadcast on TV?

Cricket fans in India can catch the live broadcast of India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 on the Sony Sports Network. The official telecast will provide pre-match build-up, expert analysis, and high-definition coverage of the action from Abu Dhabi.

How to watch India vs Oman live streaming online?

For those preferring digital platforms, live streaming of IND vs OMN will be available on the SonyLIV app and website, ensuring fans don’t miss a single ball. In addition, platforms like FanCode and YuppTV will also provide live streaming access, catering to both domestic and international audiences.

Where to follow live scores and match updates?

If you’re unable to watch the match live, you can stay updated with live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, and match highlights on the SportsTiger app and website, along with other leading cricket portals.

Can Oman challenge India in their first-ever T20I meeting?

This encounter marks the first T20I meeting between India and Oman. While the gulf in experience and firepower is evident, Oman will aim to put on a spirited show and test India’s depth. For fans, it’s a chance to witness how a developing cricket nation fares against one of the sport’s powerhouses.