India will face Oman in the twelfth match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This report covers the weather and pitch conditions for the India vs Oman clash. The weather forecast for the match day in Abu Dhabi predicts no chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 39°C and drop to a minimum of 28°C. The sky is expected to be clear with some clouds, and humidity will hover around 70 percent.

Regarding the pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, it is forecasted to be good for batting with some assistance for bowlers. In the previous matches played at this venue during Asia Cup 2025, the wicket has posed challenges for batting in the first half of both innings as some deliveries have kept low. Batters have had to adapt to the low bounce and slow pace of the pitch, making shot-making difficult against the new ball.

However, once the batter survives the initial phase, they can score between 120-130 runs in the last ten overs. This is because the ball slows down less and comes nicely onto the bat as it gets older, allowing an attacking style of play. Therefore, fast bowlers need to exploit the assistance from the surface with the new ball early by bowling in the right areas.

Spinners Role

Spinners, on their part, must apply pressure by holding their end during the middle overs, which may force batters into playing false shots and provide wicket-taking opportunities. If spinners succeed in taking wickets in the middle overs, it will limit the opposition’s scoring and support the pacers to build momentum in the final five overs. The team winning the toss is advised to bowl first and restrict the opposition to under 160 runs to enhance their chances of winning. For the team batting first, posting a total of 170-180 runs could be decisive, provided dew does not interfere.

Though this match is a dead rubber in the tournament context, it promises an intriguing contest between bat and ball. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, who has already qualified for the next stage, will be cautious not to be complacent. Oman, already out of the tournament, will look to make a strong impression in this first-ever international meeting between the two sides. This will be the first time since the 2021 T20 World Cup that the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team plays at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. India recently defeated Afghanistan by a wide margin at this venue.

Fast bowlers have generally found useful assistance with pace and bounce on this pitch, while batters and spinners have had limited help.

To summarize the weather forecast for the match day, it will be clear to partly cloudy with temperatures around 33 degrees Celsius, and rain is not expected to be an issue.

Squads

India’s squad for this match includes Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana.

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf