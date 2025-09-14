India Vs Pakistan 2025: Misbah-ul-Haq Predicts Pressure On India’s New Stars In The Absence Of Virat Kohli

The build-up to the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 has already started generating headlines. Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq believes this is the perfect chance for Pakistan to challenge India, especially as the Men in Blue are entering a new era without the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in their T20I setup.

Misbah Highlights India’s Changed Batting Order

Speaking on the Game On Hai YouTube show, Misbah pointed out that India’s batting strength has undergone a big shift after the retirement of stalwarts like Kohli and Rohit. He stated that the current lineup is talented but less experienced in facing Pakistan’s bowling attack.

“Pakistan does have an opportunity in case they (India) don’t get a good start and lose two wickets. They don’t have Virat Kohli, as the batting is different. The new guys haven’t played these bowlers,” Misbah remarked.

Early Wickets Key for Pakistan

According to the former captain, Pakistan’s best chance lies in putting India under pressure from the very beginning. Misbah stressed that dismissing India’s openers and exposing the middle order could create a decisive edge for Pakistan. He also highlighted how India’s younger batters, though highly skilled, might not have faced Pakistan’s attack in high-pressure situations, making them vulnerable to early breakthroughs.

India’s New Era Without Kohli and Rohit

India’s batting lineup has entered a transitional phase following the retirement of Kohli and Rohit from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. While the new group of players has shown promise, Misbah’s comments underline the pressure they will face in one of cricket’s most intense rivalries. This clash will be a real test of whether the new Indian batting core can deliver against Pakistan’s pace and spin attack on a high-stakes stage.

A Fixture That Never Fails to Deliver

The India vs Pakistan rivalry has historically produced thrilling encounters, and the upcoming Asia Cup contest is expected to be no different. For Pakistan, this match presents a golden opportunity to assert dominance, while India’s new stars will be eager to prove that the team’s batting power remains intact even without two of its greatest legends.

As anticipation builds, Misbah’s remarks add another layer of intrigue to what promises to be one of the defining fixtures of the tournament.