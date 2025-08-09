India vs Pakistan Angle Heats Up After Imam-ul-Haq’s 159 Against Yuzvendra Chahal In One-Day Cup 2025

The Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2025 produced a cricketing spectacle at Wantage Road, Northampton, as Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq delivered a career-best 159 off 130 balls, steering Yorkshire to a crushing 202-run victory over Northamptonshire. The elegant left-hander’s innings not only dismantled the home attack but also posed serious questions to Pakistan’s selectors, who overlooked him for the West Indies series.

45 | Imam-ul-Haq finally departs for 159 after some brilliant work on the rope from Tim Robinson.



Yorkshire 324/4.



Imam’s Batting Masterclass Lights Up Northampton

Facing a flat pitch and short boundaries, Imam-ul-Haq blended grace with controlled aggression, peppering the field with 20 boundaries and two sixes. His knock, which pushed him past 5,000 List A career runs, was a blend of trademark cover drives, wristy flicks, and perfectly timed pulls.

From the outset, Imam dictated terms — rotating strike early before accelerating in the latter overs. Key partnerships with Will Luxton (41) and James Wharton (66) provided a solid base before the fireworks truly began.

Partnership Power: Yorkshire’s Batting in Overdrive

Yorkshire’s innings was a masterclass in partnership building. Imam first added 83 with Luxton, weathering disciplined spells from spinners Rob Keogh and Yuzvendra Chahal. Then came the pivotal 158-run stand with Wharton, where both batters shifted gears, targeting Northamptonshire’s seamers and spinners alike.

The death overs saw Matthew Revis unleash carnage, smashing 69 off just 33 balls at a strike rate over 200. His onslaught included towering sixes and crisp boundaries, ensuring Yorkshire posted their highest-ever List A total against Northamptonshire — 374/5.

Chahal Under Pressure as Imam Dominates Spin

India’s Yuzvendra Chahal, renowned for his white-ball control, endured a challenging day. Though he dismissed Wharton, Chahal’s 10 overs went for 69 runs, as Imam and Revis refused to let him settle. Imam’s ability to sweep and pick lengths early nullified Chahal’s variations, a key factor in Yorkshire’s dominance.

Northamptonshire Falter in the Chase

Chasing 375, Northamptonshire’s reply never left first gear. Yorkshire’s new-ball pair Matt Milnes and Ben Cliff kept things tight, while spinner Dan Moriarty (4/38) dismantled the middle order.

Opener Ricardo Vasconcelos (23) and Lewis McManus (25) offered brief resistance, but wickets fell at regular intervals. Partnerships were fleeting, and with the required rate ballooning, Northamptonshire were bowled out for 172 — their heaviest home defeat in List A cricket.

A Timely Reminder to Pakistan Selectors

For Imam-ul-Haq, this innings was more than just a domestic masterclass — it was a statement. Averaging 47.04 in ODIs with nine hundreds, Imam’s omission from Pakistan’s West Indies series raised eyebrows. His fluent 159, coming just days after a half-century against Warwickshire, could reignite debates about his place in the national side.

Match Summary

Yorkshire: 374/5 in 50 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 159, Revis 69, Wharton 66, Guthrie 3-87)

Northamptonshire: 172 all out in 39 overs (Moriarty 4-38)

Result: Yorkshire won by 202 runs