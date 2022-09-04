India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Team India head coach Rahul Dravid isn’t someone well known for his humour. ‘The Wall’ since his playing days has been known for his single-minded determination but ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (September 4), Dravid had the media in splits in pre-match conference.

The Indian head coach was trying to describe the Indian bowlers as not as ‘sexy’ as the Pakistan bowlers but were effective nonetheless. Although Dravid did not use the word himself, the reporters present there understood what he was trying to convey and burst into laughter.

The Indian head coach, who has recovered from COVID-19 just ahead of Asia Cup 2022, suggested that his bowlers might not have the same amount of pace as their counterparts, but they are effective, and that is what matters.

“I wanted to use the word, but I can’t use that word, the word in my mind is coming out of my mouth, but I can’t use it. The point I'm trying to make is... it is a four-letter word that starts with ‘S’, but ok. We might not look glamorous, but we have got the guys who produce results,” Rahul Dravid said during his pre-match press conference.

Can you guess what he's saying pic.twitter.com/t1w57T7fiY September 3, 2022

Notably, India suffered a substantial blow earlier on Saturday (September 4) when Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, according to reports. When asked about Jadeja’s injury, Dravid did not rule him out of the ICC event and said we should not jump the gun at the moment and wait for further reports.

“The whole purpose of trying to build the squad is that they can play in any conditions. The focus is on tomorrow’s match. I am very confident that we have a really good bowling attack as well. Everyone is very keen to try and achieve many things,” he added.

Virat Kohli seems to have returned to form in the tournament as he smashed an unbeaten 59 not out against Hong Kong, and 35 against Pakistan. Talking about the star batter, Dravid said Virat Kohli is happy with his performance.

“I can’t tell you what conversation I had with Virat or with any player. He played well in the previous game. Happy that he got a break and hopefully he can kick on from here. Virat is keen on putting on some big performances and I am glad he did well. The way he played in the last match was really good. He came back after one month’s break. I am happy for him too. For us, it is not really about how many runs he makes. For us, even a small contribution is important too when the team is really looking for it to win,” Dravid said.

“It is a big preparation for us for the World Cup. We have tried to develop a bigger pool of players. You got to have backups these days due to Covid and injuries. We are lucky to have one of the best on our side. Any time Arshdeep Singh can step in. We have come here wanting to play the best side. There is not any workload management for this tournament,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)