India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch India Vs Pakistan LIVE In India Online And On TV

Rohit Sharma’s Team India will begin their campaign in the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday with a clash against neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. India have won four out of the last five ODIs played between the two sides – including two in Asia Cup 2018 (when it was played in ODI format).

However, the last match between the two sides was played back in 2019. India will have plenty of changes in their line-up since their last ODI match against West Indies in June. Shreyas Iyer will be back from injury for the first time since March 2023 while Jasprit Bumrah will be playing his first ODI match in almost a year now.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan have decided to play with the same Playing 11 which thrashed Nepal in the opening match of Asia Cup 2023 by 238 runs in Multan. Skipper Babar is in sensational form, smashing only the second 150-plus score in Asia Cup history. He also became the fastest batter reach 19 ODI centuries.



There is however, threat of rain over the contest with chances of showers in Kandy from morning to mid-afternoon. There is a possibility that the toss and the start of match might be delayed due to rain as well.

Here are all the details about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 at Pallekelle International Stadium, Kandy in Sri Lanka HERE…

When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 going to take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Where is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 going to take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will be held at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 start?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 for free in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar for mobile subscribers. Fans can also watch livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on TV and streaming devices for a subscription fee.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf