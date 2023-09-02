trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656591
NewsCricket
UNDEFINED

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Predicted Playing 11: Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah Return To ODI Team, Pakistan Name Unchanged Line-Up

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Team India will have to decide between Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur as the third seamer for match against Pakistan in Kandy on Saturday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 06:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Predicted Playing 11: Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah Return To ODI Team, Pakistan Name Unchanged Line-Up India's Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli at a training session in Kandy on Friday. (Photo: AP)

Team India will be going at almost full strength, with the exception of injured KL Rahul, as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in match No. 3 of the Asia Cup 2023 in Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. This is the first ODI match between the neighbours after a gap of over 4 years.

Rohit Sharma’s side will see plenty of changes from the team which played the third and final ODI against West Indies a couple of months back. Both skipper Rohit and former captain Virat Kohli will return to the playing 11 – on the cusp of major milestones on ODI cricket. Rohit Sharma is close to completing 10,000 runs in ODI cricket while Kohli needs 102 more runs to reach 13,000 runs in ODIs.

Apart from these two, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has recovered from injury and is available to return to international cricket since getting injured in a Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad in March this year. Iyer will be expected to take up the number 4 position in the ODI set up in the lead up to the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who opened the innings in the Caribbean and won the ‘Player of the Series’ award for scoring three successive fifties in ODI vs West Indies, will be batting in the middle-order in the No. 5 position in the absence of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah will also return to ODIs after making his return to international cricket after a gap of almost 11 months. Bumrah bowled impressively as he led Team India to a 2-0 T20I series win over Ireland last month.

It will be a toss-up between all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami for the third seamer’s position as Mohammed Siraj will be expected to partner Bumrah with the new ball in the contest. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Siraj will handle the spin-bowling duties and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the sixth bowler for India.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have named the same playing 11 which thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Multan on Wednesday. Skipper Babar Azam will have the services of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, although there was some doubt over the fitness of Afridi after the 1st game.

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Predicted Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train