India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Drama Escalates As India Cancel Practice And Press Conference

On Tuesday, only hours after Pakistan called off its pre-match press conference ahead of their must-win Asia Cup 2025 clash against the UAE, India announced that it had cancelled both its practice session and the scheduled media interaction for Wednesday, September 17. Neither board gave an official explanation for the sudden change but it can be interpreted that it is just another continuting in the already escalating tensions.

Pakistan skipping the press meet a day before an international fixture in a multi-nation tournament was widely interpreted as a move to avoid questions regarding their demand to have match referee Andy Pycroft removed from the remainder of the competition. India’s decision, however, was not viewed as contentious.

Before the Asia Cup began, the BCCI had released a full plan of India’s practice sessions and pre-match press conferences. That schedule indicated the team would practice for three hours from 6 pm Gulf time on September 17, followed by a player addressing the press. But late Tuesday night, the board declared that neither would take place. “Please note there will be no media and practice session tomorrow. It is a rest day. Will convey practice and PC time for pre-match PC for Thursday later,” BCCI announced on its official WhatsApp group.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: How India Crushed Pakistan Off The Field After The Win; Explained Chronologically In 13 Points

India To next face Oman

India had already put in a full practice on Tuesday, with every squad member present, in preparation for their final group stage game against Oman on Friday. The BCCI also reminded that the initial schedule had been released with a disclaimer that it could be altered without notice.

Beyond the scheduling row, tensions spiked over a separate incident. The controversy began when India captain Suryakumar Yadav declined to shake hands with Pakistan’s Salman Agha at the coin toss before their Asia Cup Group A encounter in Dubai on September 14. The gesture extended to the entire Indian squad, with players refusing to shake hands even after the game. Asked about it later, Suryakumar explained that the choice was not personal. He said it came from higher authorities and was meant as a gesture to honour “the 26 victims who lost their lives in a ghastly terror attack in Pahlagam earlier this year.” He also dedicated India’s victory over Pakistan to the armed forces.

What Happened?

Pakistan reacted strongly to what it viewed as an insult. Salman Agha boycotted the post-match press conference in protest, and soon after, the Pakistan Cricket Board lodged an official complaint with the ICC. The PCB claimed that Pycroft had directly told their captain at the toss that handshakes would not take place, which they argued showed bias. They demanded that Pycroft be removed from his role in the tournament. The ICC rejected Pakistan’s complaint outright. However, reports suggested that Pycroft might still be replaced by former West Indies captain Richie Richardson for any matches that involve Pakistan during the remainder of the Asia Cup.

India and Pakistan cancelling their scheduled media appearances and practice sessions may not be directly connected, but it was clear that both were attempting to avoid uncomfortable questions amid the simmering tension.