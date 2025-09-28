India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Predicted XIs & More

India and Pakistan are prepared for a thrilling showdown in the Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India, who have already come out victorious in both encounters with Pakistan so far in the tournament. Despite remaining undefeated, India are yet to fully hit their stride. Abhishek Sharma has consistently delivered for India with the bat, but the rest of the batting order hasn’t performed to its full potential. This inconsistency remains a worry heading into the high-pressure final, as the team looks for improved contributions from other batsmen to clinch the title .

Pitch and Weather Outlook

Dubai's surface is generally slower compared to Abu Dhabi. The previous match between India and Sri Lanka saw a pitch suited for stroke-makers, and a similar wicket is anticipated for the final, which should assist bowlers too.

Dew and Toss Implications

Dew has had little effect during this year’s tournament, but the toss might play a key role in shaping each team’s strategy. Both India and Pakistan feature balanced bowling units capable of exploiting changing conditions .

Predicted Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy .

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed .

Historic Rivalry Intensifies

For the first time in 41 years, India and Pakistan will face off in an Asia Cup final. The lead-up has been marked by heightened rivalry, political undertones, and controversial gestures, making this match highly anticipated. India retained dominance in previous meetings this tournament, but the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket means both teams have a shot at victory .

India remain unbeaten but have struggled in the middle order and fielding, with poor catching potentially haunting them in the final. Abhishek Sharma’s form continues to be India’s trump card. The team’s depth, anchored by Hardik Pandya’s all-round skills, might be affected by his uncertain fitness. On the other side, Pakistan have found rhythm in recent matches, especially with their bowling. Their success will depend on whether their batting can handle India’s superior lineup. Pakistan’s bowling, led by quality spinners, needs a collective effort from their batters in the decider .

Where to Watch

The Asia Cup final will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and streamed via SonyLIV in India. The match will also be available for screening at PVR-INOX properties in major Indian cities .

Weather and Pitch Details

Dubai's climate remains hot with daily highs reaching 40°C and remaining in the 30s into the evening. Humidity stays manageable, but the dry heat will challenge the players' stamina. The pitch in Dubai often favors chasing, with the new ball being the easiest to score against. As a used surface under a heat wave, high scores are less likely and batters may struggle outside the initial powerplay. Captains winning the toss have preferred chasing, and this trend is expected to continue .