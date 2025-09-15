Advertisement
INDIA VS PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: How India Crushed Pakistan Off The Field After The Win; Explained Chronologically In 13 Points

Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets to become the first team to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: How India Crushed Pakistan Off The Field After The Win; Explained Chronologically In 13 PointsCredits - Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets to become the first team to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage. Despite the build-up being clouded by boycott calls and off-field controversies, what unfolded after the match was pure cinema. Here's a chronological breakdown in 13 points of everything that happened after winning the  controversial match.

Think by now you know it, but if you still need to know what happened post India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match 

Here's What Unfolded - 
1.There were nationwide calls for boycott as blood and sports can't go together 

2. India still chose to show up , signaling a greater ambition: to stake its claim as a future Olympic host.

3. Social media was flooded with accusations, calling Indian players “anti-national” and worse. In response, head coach Gautam Gambhir imposed a strict rule: no social media until the Pakistan match was over.

4. India chose silence from the BCCI to the Government, to the players themselves, not a word was spoken. No statements, no clarifications  just calm before the storm.

5. India wins the game against Pakistan By 7 Wickets. A Thumping win where Pak was outplayed in all departments.
 
6, India captain Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube avoids a customary handshake with Pakistan players as a message to what happened in Pahalgam. 

7. Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha was livid as Pak team kept waiting, Indian team shut their dressing room doors too.

8. Salman Ali and Pakistan decides to boycott the much Important post match presentation as a symbol of boycott by their side. 

9 . Surya representing India rubbing salt into Pak wounds Decides to dedicate the win to Pahalgam victims 

Says , "Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile" - Suryakumar Yadav

10 . Pak Coach Mike Hesson comes in post match press conference tells 
 “We wanted to shake hands but disappointed that the opposition didn’t do that. Also disappointed with the way we played. Pakistan captain Salman not coming for post-match presentation was cause and effect after what happened".

12. India on the other hand reveals they were in loop with GOI and BCCI and it was pre decided not to handshake or indulge with Pakistan, They were just here to play the game. (Post match presser by Surya) 

13. Offended by India’s refusal to shake hands at the toss, Pakistan’s team manager lodged an official protest with the match referee citing it as a breach of protocol.

Simply put, India edged Pakistan not just in the game, but beyond it a rivalry that’s been unfolding since 1947.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Varul Chaturvedi

NEWS ON ONE CLICK