India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Spin To Win At Dubai, Know Pitch Report, Weather Forecast And Key Insights

The legendary rivalry between India and Pakistan will take centre stage in the Asia Cup 2025 T20 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both teams began their campaigns with emphatic wins. Defending champions India stormed past hosts UAE by nine wickets, while Pakistan secured a commanding 93-run triumph over Oman.

Pitch Report - Dubai International Stadium

The surface at Dubai International Stadium offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers can expect bounce and some early movement, whereas spinners generally become effective once the pitch slows down as the game progresses. The venue’s record suggests competitive scoring. Average totals stand at 139 in the first innings and 121 in the second. Out of the 112 T20Is played here, chasing teams have maintained a slight advantage, recording 59 wins compared to 52 victories for sides batting first.

Spinners will decide the game. Both teams have great spinners with Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel from India while Pakistan have Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Nawaz.

Weather in Dubai on Match Day

According to AccuWeather, conditions in Dubai on September 14 will be extremely challenging. Temperatures are forecast to peak at 40°C, with a “RealFeel” of 45°C due to the combination of humidity, strong winds and intense sunshine. Air quality is categorized as “Unhealthy,” while humidity levels are expected to remain at around 38 percent.

What to Expect from IND vs PAK

Both teams will arrive with winning momentum. India’s batting firepower, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav and supported by Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma, adds depth alongside bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. Pakistan, though traditionally renowned for their pace battery, have adjusted their tactics for UAE conditions. Acknowledging the spin-friendly nature of the pitches, head coach Mike Hesson has emphasized a spin-dominated bowling attack designed for this edition of the tournament.

Predicted XIs

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan: Salman Agha (captain), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem

With both teams confident after their opening victories and special conditions in play, fans can expect another high-stakes thriller between India and Pakistan under the Dubai lights.