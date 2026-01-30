India vs Pakistan begins before T20 World Cup 2026 as Abrar Ahmed starts mind game with bold statement

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has once again turned up the heat ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, delivering a defiant message that has reignited the India vs Pakistan rivalry. Fresh off a match-winning all-round performance against Australia, Abrar made it clear he has no plans to tone down his controversial wicket celebration on the global stage. His remarks, delivered during the post-match press conference, strongly hinted that the gesture will resurface against “certain teams”, a comment widely interpreted as a swipe at India.

Abrar Ahmed’s statement that sparked the storm

Asked whether he would repeat his animated send-off during the T20 World Cup, Abrar was blunt and unapologetic. “Jab mera mann karega tab celebration karoonga. Kuch aisi teams hain jinke khilaaf to karta rahoonga.” Translated, Abrar said he would celebrate whenever he felt like it and that there were certain teams against whom he would continue doing so. While he avoided naming India directly, the subtext was hard to miss.

Why the celebration matters now

Abrar’s celebration is not new. It first drew heavy criticism during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, when he gestured a dismissed batter to walk back after removing Shubman Gill. The act resurfaced during the Asia Cup 2025, a tournament that saw Pakistan lose all three encounters against India amid tense on-field exchanges. With India and Pakistan placed in the same group at the T20 World Cup 2026, the timing of Abrar’s remarks adds fuel to an already volatile rivalry. Their marquee clash is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, a fixture expected to dominate global attention.

Backing words with performances

What strengthens Abrar’s stance is his form. In the first T20I against Australia in Lahore, he delivered a complete performance:

Top-scored for Pakistan with 40 runs

Bowling figures of 2 for 10 in four overs

Dismissed Cooper Connolly for a duck and Josh Philippe for 12

Pakistan posted 168 for 8 before restricting Australia to 146 for 8, sealing a 22-run win. At 27, Abrar has now taken 42 wickets in 32 T20Is at an average of 18.02, numbers that underline his growing importance to Pakistan’s World Cup plans.

Team backing and bigger implications

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha publicly backed his leg-spinner after the match, praising the impact of Pakistan’s spin unit since the Asia Cup. “Abrar has been outstanding since his debut. Our spin bowling has been winning us games day in and day out. Hopefully, they can continue this form through to the World Cup.”

From a broader perspective, Abrar’s comments fit into Pakistan’s psychological approach ahead of the tournament. With all of their World Cup matches scheduled in Sri Lanka and lingering uncertainty over logistical clearances, individual confidence and aggression are being projected as strengths rather than risks.