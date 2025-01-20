India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 Dubai Tickets: Prices For This Epic Clash Range from ₹56,170 To ₹2,24,116 - Check Where To Buy Tickets

IND vs PAK: As Team India prepares for their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), fans are eagerly anticipating the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan. Due to ongoing political tensions, India has opted not to visit Pakistan, leading to the tournament being held in the vibrant city of Dubai. The group stage sees India placed alongside formidable opponents New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in Group A, with the India vs Pakistan match touted as the marquee event of the tournament.

India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Match Details: When and Where Will the Match Take Place?

Date: February 23, 2025

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Website: ICCChampionsTrophy2025

Ticket Pricing for the High-Stakes Clash

The match is set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 25,000 fans. Given the historical demand for tickets to this blockbuster encounter, fans are advised to act quickly, as tickets typically sell out almost instantly upon release.

While the International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to announce official ticket sales, fans can find ticket options on platforms such as xchangetickets.com. As of January 16, 2025, the ticket prices for the India vs Pakistan match are astonishingly high, ranging from ₹56,000 to ₹2,24,000, depending on the category and availability.

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Check Ticket Rates

- Premium Ticket: Priced at 5,032 AED (approximately ₹1,18,498), plus booking and handling charges of 1,332 AED (around ₹31,357).

- Grand Lounge Tickets for Two: Costing 12,240 AED (approximately ₹2,88,150).

- Platinum Tickets for Two: Priced at 17,680 AED (around ₹4,16,219), with additional booking and handling charges of 2,340 AED (approximately ₹55,087). A single ticket in the Platinum enclosure costs 2,24,117.

The dynamic nature of ticket pricing means that these costs could fluctuate based on demand and sales volume. Many fans are hoping that ICC will announce ticket sales soon, as they are likely to be more affordable than those listed on the secondary market.

Anticipation Builds for the Iconic Showdown

With the match scheduled for February 23, 2025, anticipation is reaching fever pitch among cricket fans worldwide. Many are factoring in additional expenses, including flights and accommodation in Dubai, as they make plans to witness what is often referred to as the "mother of all battles."

The ICC has recently opened registrations on its official website, generating excitement about the potential release of tickets and their prices. Fans across India and beyond are eagerly waiting for the chance to secure their seats for this unforgettable encounter.

As the countdown to the Champions Trophy 2025 continues, cricket enthusiasts remain hopeful that they will soon have the opportunity to purchase tickets for this historic match, while those with the means to do so are already eyeing the inflated prices in the secondary market.