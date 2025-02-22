India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: What If Rain Washes Out The Clash? Check Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios

IND vs PAK: The stage is set for one of cricket’s biggest rivalries as India and Pakistan prepare to face off in Match 5 of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The much-anticipated encounter will begin at 2:30 PM IST and marks the sixth time the two teams will meet in the prestigious ODI tournament.

India and Pakistan’s Tournament Run So Far

Both teams have experienced contrasting fortunes leading into this high-voltage match. Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the tournament opener, primarily due to lackluster death bowling and an underwhelming performance from their star batters. Meanwhile, India secured a dominant six-wicket victory over Bangladesh, thanks to exceptional bowling early on and a match-winning century from their vice-captain.

Key Injury Updates

Pakistan’s squad took a hit with Fakhar Zaman ruled out due to an oblique injury, with Imam-ul-Haq replacing him. On the Indian side, the tournament began on a sour note as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out. Harshit Rana was named his replacement. Despite this, India enters the contest with strong momentum, having whitewashed England 3-0 in a recent ODI series, while Pakistan suffered a loss in the Tri-Nation Series before the tournament.

Weather Forecast & What Happens If Rain Washes Out the Match?

The weather forecast for Dubai remains largely clear, with just a 1% chance of precipitation and a cloud cover of 27%. Wind gusts are expected to reach 30 km/h, making for ideal playing conditions. However, in the unlikely event of a washout, both teams will share points, which could have a significant impact on semi-final qualifications.

Possible Qualification Scenarios for the Semi-Finals

If India vs. Pakistan match gets abandoned, four key scenarios could unfold:

If New Zealand beats Bangladesh and both India & Pakistan defeat Bangladesh

India and Pakistan will be tied at three points each, and the team with a higher Net Run Rate (NRR) will progress alongside New Zealand.

If New Zealand loses to Bangladesh and both India & Pakistan defeat Bangladesh

India and Pakistan will qualify for the semi-finals.

If New Zealand beats Bangladesh, loses to India, and Pakistan beats Bangladesh

India and New Zealand will qualify for the semi-finals.

If New Zealand beats Bangladesh, loses to India, and Pakistan also loses to Bangladesh

India and New Zealand will advance to the knockouts.

High Stakes for Both Teams

With a semi-final spot on the line, this clash is expected to be a fiercely contested battle. Pakistan will be eager to bounce back from their opening loss, while India will look to continue their winning momentum. Fans around the world will be closely watching to see which team takes a step closer to the Champions Trophy 2025 knockout stage.