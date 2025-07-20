India Vs Pakistan Clash In WCL 2025 Called Off After Indian Legends Withdraw In Protest

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 has seen its most high-profile fixture, the India vs Pakistan clash, officially canceled following a mass withdrawal by former Indian players.

Veteran cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Irfan Pathan publicly opted out of the match, expressing discomfort over participating in a fixture involving Pakistan, particularly in light of recent terror-related incidents in India.

Shikhar Dhawan, who played a key role in raising the issue, shared a screenshot of an email dated May 11, in which he informed tournament officials of his unwillingness to participate in matches involving Pakistan. Reinforcing his decision via social media, Dhawan stated, “Desh se badhkar kuch nahi hota”, meaning “Nothing is greater than the nation.”

The decision sparked immediate public and media support. Shortly afterward, other Indian players followed suit, strengthening the protest and making the staging of the match virtually impossible.

Sponsors React

The patriotic stand taken by the players found backing from one of the tournament’s major sponsors, EaseMyTrip. The company released a statement saying it would no longer support any fixture involving the Pakistan team in the WCL, despite being under a long-term sponsorship contract. The company emphasized that national sentiment outweighs commercial interest.

WCL Organizers Issue Apology

Faced with growing pressure and unable to assemble a complete Indian squad for the marquee encounter, the WCL 2025 organizers made the call to cancel the India–Pakistan game. A formal statement expressed regret over any emotional distress caused, adding that the remaining tournament fixtures would proceed as scheduled.

“We understand and deeply respect the emotions involved. Our goal was never to hurt public sentiment. WCL will continue, but we will not go forward with this particular match,” read the official announcement.

Impact Beyond the Game

The cancellation of the India vs Pakistan Legends match is more than just a sporting development; it highlights the powerful relationship between cricket, patriotism, and public emotion in the subcontinent. With players and sponsors aligning on ethical grounds, the incident sets a precedent for how sports organizations may need to balance business, diplomacy, and emotion in the future.

What’s Next for WCL 2025?

The rest of the WCL 2025 will continue as per the updated schedule, featuring teams from Australia, England, South Africa, the West Indies, and more. While the India vs Pakistan clash will be missed, the tournament still promises high-quality action from retired cricket legends.