Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934223https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-vs-pakistan-clash-in-wcl-2025-called-off-after-indian-legends-withdraw-in-protest-2934223.html
NewsCricket
INDIA VS PAKISTAN WCL 2025

India Vs Pakistan Clash In WCL 2025 Called Off After Indian Legends Withdraw In Protest

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 has been officially canceled after multiple Indian cricketing legends withdrew, citing national sentiment and recent geopolitical events.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 07:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Vs Pakistan Clash In WCL 2025 Called Off After Indian Legends Withdraw In Protest Image Credit: X

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 has seen its most high-profile fixture, the India vs Pakistan clash, officially canceled following a mass withdrawal by former Indian players.

Veteran cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Irfan Pathan publicly opted out of the match, expressing discomfort over participating in a fixture involving Pakistan, particularly in light of recent terror-related incidents in India.

Shikhar Dhawan, who played a key role in raising the issue, shared a screenshot of an email dated May 11, in which he informed tournament officials of his unwillingness to participate in matches involving Pakistan. Reinforcing his decision via social media, Dhawan stated, “Desh se badhkar kuch nahi hota”, meaning “Nothing is greater than the nation.”

The decision sparked immediate public and media support. Shortly afterward, other Indian players followed suit, strengthening the protest and making the staging of the match virtually impossible.

Sponsors React

The patriotic stand taken by the players found backing from one of the tournament’s major sponsors, EaseMyTrip. The company released a statement saying it would no longer support any fixture involving the Pakistan team in the WCL, despite being under a long-term sponsorship contract. The company emphasized that national sentiment outweighs commercial interest.

WCL Organizers Issue Apology

Faced with growing pressure and unable to assemble a complete Indian squad for the marquee encounter, the WCL 2025 organizers made the call to cancel the India–Pakistan game. A formal statement expressed regret over any emotional distress caused, adding that the remaining tournament fixtures would proceed as scheduled.

“We understand and deeply respect the emotions involved. Our goal was never to hurt public sentiment. WCL will continue, but we will not go forward with this particular match,” read the official announcement.

Impact Beyond the Game

The cancellation of the India vs Pakistan Legends match is more than just a sporting development; it highlights the powerful relationship between cricket, patriotism, and public emotion in the subcontinent. With players and sponsors aligning on ethical grounds, the incident sets a precedent for how sports organizations may need to balance business, diplomacy, and emotion in the future.

What’s Next for WCL 2025?

The rest of the WCL 2025 will continue as per the updated schedule, featuring teams from Australia, England, South Africa, the West Indies, and more. While the India vs Pakistan clash will be missed, the tournament still promises high-quality action from retired cricket legends. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK