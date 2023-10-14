India Vs Pakistan: Dinesh Karthik Posts PIC With Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar At 35,000 Feet; See Photo

The India Vs Pakistan match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 is here. The arch-rivals will meet for one more time this year after their two encounters in Asia Cup in September. The match will be played at the largest cricket stadium in the world, the Narendra Modi stadium, which has the seating capacity of 1,30,000 fans. Not to forget, India have an edge over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. In the previous seven encounters, India have been the victorious sides on all occasions.

Fans from all over the country have reached Ahmedabad. The hype is real. Mrs Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and 'The God Of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar have also reached the Gujarat city. Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik shared a photo with the two from the flight. The trio were in the same flight en route Ahmedabad. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Karthik shared the photo and wrote: "Royalty at 35,000 ft. Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for today."

Take a look at the viral pic here:

Pakistan will be looking to prove their mettle. The Men In Green started their campaign with win over Netherlands in Hyderabad. They continued their winning run by beating Sri Lanka at the same venue. Now, they fly to Ahmedabad to take on India and pressure will be on them as they have not played great cricket against the Indian team. In the last Asia Cup 2023 clash, India had thrashed Pakistan by a massive margin.

India are favourites to win the match as they are playing at home, know the conditions and will enjoy the support of almost 1,30,000 fans. Like Pakistan, India too have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, beating Australia and Afghanistan in the first two matches. All eyes will be on India captain Rohit Sharma, batting maestro Virat Kohli, both of whom are in great touch at the moment.

Pakistan's biggest strength which is their fast bowling will be under pressure to deliver the goods. Opening bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has not been in good form of late. He has struggled with line and length in the first two matches. A lot will depend on his opening spell and Afridi is known to swing it both ways at a great pace. It will also be interesting to whether Shubman Gill plays today or not. The opening batter had a long nets session a day before and looks fit enough to make a comeback.