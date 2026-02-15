India vs Pakistan FREE Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026: When & where to watch IND vs PAK in India, Pakistan, USA & UK online and on TV?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India and streamed on JioHotstar, while fans in Pakistan can watch it on PTV Sports and Tamasha. Globally, the high-voltage clash from Colombo is available across major networks including Willow TV, Sky Sports and SuperSport. With both teams unbeaten and a Super 8 spot at stake, this is more than just another group game. Here is your complete country-wise live streaming and TV guide.

When and where is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Match: India vs Pakistan, Match 27

Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium

The Colombo surface traditionally assists spin, making this contest tactically intriguing given both teams’ slow-bowling options.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan live streaming in India?

Indian viewers can follow the match across both TV and digital platforms.

TV Broadcast in India

Star Sports Network

Live Streaming in India

JioHotstar

Given the magnitude of India vs Pakistan, expect record-breaking concurrent streaming numbers. During previous ICC events, this fixture has drawn some of the highest digital viewership figures in cricket history.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan live streaming in Pakistan?

Fans in Pakistan have multiple viewing options.

TV Broadcast in Pakistan

PTV Sports

PTV Home

Geo Super

Live Streaming in Pakistan

Tamasha

ARY Zapp

Tapmad

Myco

With Pakistan entering the match unbeaten under new captain Salman Ali Agha, domestic viewership is expected to surge.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan live in USA & Canada?

Cricket’s North American audience continues to grow, especially after strong World Cup engagement.

TV Broadcast

Willow TV

Live Streaming

Willow by Cricbuzz

Sling TV

Amazon Prime

India vs Pakistan remains one of the biggest subscription drivers for cricket broadcasters in the region.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan live in United Kingdom?

UK fans can catch the action live via:

TV Broadcast

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Main Event

Live Streaming

Sky Go

NOW

The UK consistently records one of the highest overseas viewership numbers for this rivalry.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan live in Australia, South Africa & Middle East?

Australia

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

South Africa

SuperSport Cricket

SuperSport App / DStv Stream

Middle East (MENA)

CricLife Max

StarzPlay

Is India vs Pakistan available on ICC.tv and YouTube?

Yes, in select territories without exclusive broadcast deals, fans can stream via ICC.tv.

Highlights and select digital content may also be available on the ICC’s official YouTube channel after the match.

What about radio commentary for India vs Pakistan?

For fans on the move:

India: All India Radio

UK: BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Australia: ABC and SEN

Radio audiences traditionally spike during rain interruptions, which could be relevant given Colombo’s forecast of scattered thunderstorms.