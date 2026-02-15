India vs Pakistan FREE Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026: When & where to watch IND vs PAK in India, Pakistan, USA & UK online and on TV?
India vs Pakistan live streaming details for India, Pakistan, USA, UK and more. Full TV channel and online guide for T20 World Cup 2026.
- India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 is live on Star Sports in India and PTV Sports in Pakistan with global streaming options.
-
- The Colombo clash could seal early Super 8 qualification for the winner.
-
- Fans across USA, UK, Australia and MENA can watch the match on dedicated regional platforms.
The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India and streamed on JioHotstar, while fans in Pakistan can watch it on PTV Sports and Tamasha. Globally, the high-voltage clash from Colombo is available across major networks including Willow TV, Sky Sports and SuperSport. With both teams unbeaten and a Super 8 spot at stake, this is more than just another group game. Here is your complete country-wise live streaming and TV guide.
When and where is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?
Match: India vs Pakistan, Match 27
Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium
The Colombo surface traditionally assists spin, making this contest tactically intriguing given both teams’ slow-bowling options.
Where to watch India vs Pakistan live streaming in India?
Indian viewers can follow the match across both TV and digital platforms.
- TV Broadcast in India
- Star Sports Network
- Live Streaming in India
- JioHotstar
Given the magnitude of India vs Pakistan, expect record-breaking concurrent streaming numbers. During previous ICC events, this fixture has drawn some of the highest digital viewership figures in cricket history.
Where to watch India vs Pakistan live streaming in Pakistan?
Fans in Pakistan have multiple viewing options.
TV Broadcast in Pakistan
- PTV Sports
- PTV Home
- Geo Super
- Live Streaming in Pakistan
- Tamasha
- ARY Zapp
- Tapmad
- Myco
With Pakistan entering the match unbeaten under new captain Salman Ali Agha, domestic viewership is expected to surge.
Where to watch India vs Pakistan live in USA & Canada?
Cricket’s North American audience continues to grow, especially after strong World Cup engagement.
- TV Broadcast
- Willow TV
- Live Streaming
- Willow by Cricbuzz
- Sling TV
- Amazon Prime
India vs Pakistan remains one of the biggest subscription drivers for cricket broadcasters in the region.
Where to watch India vs Pakistan live in United Kingdom?
UK fans can catch the action live via:
- TV Broadcast
- Sky Sports Cricket
- Sky Sports Main Event
- Live Streaming
- Sky Go
- NOW
The UK consistently records one of the highest overseas viewership numbers for this rivalry.
Where to watch India vs Pakistan live in Australia, South Africa & Middle East?
Australia
- Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
- South Africa
- SuperSport Cricket
- SuperSport App / DStv Stream
- Middle East (MENA)
- CricLife Max
- StarzPlay
Is India vs Pakistan available on ICC.tv and YouTube?
Yes, in select territories without exclusive broadcast deals, fans can stream via ICC.tv.
Highlights and select digital content may also be available on the ICC’s official YouTube channel after the match.
What about radio commentary for India vs Pakistan?
For fans on the move:
- India: All India Radio
- UK: BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
- Australia: ABC and SEN
Radio audiences traditionally spike during rain interruptions, which could be relevant given Colombo’s forecast of scattered thunderstorms.
