India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes: Live Streaming, Match Time And Where To Watch In India

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other on the opening day of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament, scheduled to begin on November 7 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

Tournament Format and Group Details

India and Pakistan are placed together in Pool C, which also includes Kuwait. A total of 12 teams are participating, divided into four pools of three teams each. The competition will follow a single round-robin format in the group stage. The top two teams from each pool will move into the quarterfinals, set to be played on Saturday. The semifinals and final are scheduled for Sunday, completing an action-packed weekend of six-over cricket.

Captains and Team Leadership

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will lead the Indian team in the tournament, while Abbas Afridi has been named captain of the Pakistan team.

Match Details: India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes

Date: Friday, November 7

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong

Match Start Time: 1:05 PM IST

Live Telecast in India

The India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes clash will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Ten 5 television channel.

Live Streaming in India

The live streaming of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

India:

Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.

Pakistan:

Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.

Famous for its fast-paced six-a-side, six-over format, the tournament promises explosive cricket action with top international talent on display. This year, 12 teams will compete for the title: India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Afghanistan, Nepal, UAE, Kuwait, and hosts Hong Kong, China. Kuwait will be making their debut, adding a fresh competitive spark to the event. Across three days, fans will witness 29 matches, including 12 pool-stage games leading into the knockouts. Each side will field six players, with every bowler delivering one over except one allowed to bowl two. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

Defending champions Sri Lanka return to protect their crown, while India, captained by the experienced Dinesh Karthik, boast notable names like Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny. Other big stars include Andrew Tye (Australia), Joe Denly (England), Babar Hayat (Hong Kong, China), Akbar Ali (Bangladesh’s U19 WC-winning captain) and Abbas Afridi (Pakistan).