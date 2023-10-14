India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 12 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs PAK World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Indian cricket team will be up against arch-rivals in a blockbuster match no. 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Team India have never lost to their neighbours Pakistan in a World Cup match and hold a 7-0 unbeaten record against Babar Azam’s side and will be looking to make it 8-0.

India hammered Pakistan by a massive 228 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match the last time the two sides faced off in Colombo last month. Rohit Sharma’s side will be keen to continue this dominance heading into the World Cup 2023 match as well.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam himself has been struggling for form, since he hit 150 not out against Nepal in the Asian Cup 2023 opener in Multan. Babar has hit only 71 runs since that century. This is his joint-longest streak of not scoring 30 or more in an ODI innings for the Pakistan captain.

India will be boosted by the return of Shubman Gill to the side, as the Indian opener missed the first two World Cup 2023 matches as he was suffering from dengue fever. The India vs Pakistan match will also be a clash between world No. 1 and 2 ODI batters with Babar Azam and Shubman Gill holding the two positions.

Here are all the details about India vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 in Ahmedabad HERE…

When is India vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 going to take place?

The India vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 will take place on Saturday, October 14.

Where is India vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 going to take place?

The India vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will India vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 start?

The India vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 in India For Free?

The India vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

India vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan/Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Ifthikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali/Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf