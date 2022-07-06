NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022: Arch-rivals to reportedly clash against each other on THIS date

Team India will enter the tournament as defending champions as they defeated Bangladesh in the final of the last edition of the Asia Cup.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Rachit Kanaujia|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Team India are all set to resume their rivalry with arch-rivals Pakistan as the two teams will lock horns with each other in the upcoming Asia Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka. The tournament will kick off on August 27, with the India vs Pakistan set to be played on August 28 as per reports. 

As per reports, Sri Lanka Cricket has got the nod from India and will host the Asia Cup next month. Notably, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh have already sealed their spots for the tournament, while the likes of UAE, Nepal, Oman, Hong Kong and others will play qualifiers, which are set to begin from August 21 as per reports.

It is worth mentioning that Team India will enter the tournament as defending champions as they defeated Bangladesh in the final of the last edition of the Asia Cup.

Notably, Rohit Sharma-led India will be eyeing revenge when they meet Pakistan as the Men in Blue suffered a shameful 10-wicket defeat against the Babar Azam-led side when they last met in the T20 World Cup 2021.

It should be noted that Sri Lanka is currently going through an economic and civil crisis, but the country is hosting Australia in a full-fledged series, which has given confidence to the SLC to host Asia Cup 2022 without any problems.

