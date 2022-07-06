Team India are all set to resume their rivalry with arch-rivals Pakistan as the two teams will lock horns with each other in the upcoming Asia Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka. The tournament will kick off on August 27, with the India vs Pakistan set to be played on August 28 as per reports.

As per reports, Sri Lanka Cricket has got the nod from India and will host the Asia Cup next month. Notably, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh have already sealed their spots for the tournament, while the likes of UAE, Nepal, Oman, Hong Kong and others will play qualifiers, which are set to begin from August 21 as per reports.

It is worth mentioning that Team India will enter the tournament as defending champions as they defeated Bangladesh in the final of the last edition of the Asia Cup.

SLC is going ahead with Asia Cup after getting the green light from India. They are drawn up with Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The high profile India versus Pakistan scheduled on the 28th August. Qualifiers will start on 21 Aug. Tournament proper from 27 Aug to 11 Sep. Exciting. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) July 6, 2022

Notably, Rohit Sharma-led India will be eyeing revenge when they meet Pakistan as the Men in Blue suffered a shameful 10-wicket defeat against the Babar Azam-led side when they last met in the T20 World Cup 2021.

It should be noted that Sri Lanka is currently going through an economic and civil crisis, but the country is hosting Australia in a full-fledged series, which has given confidence to the SLC to host Asia Cup 2022 without any problems.