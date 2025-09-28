India vs Pakistan: Jasprit Bumrah Gives 'Dipping Plane' Send-Off To Haris Rauf In Asia Cup 2025 Final - WATCH

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave a "dipping plane" send off to Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf in the Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Bumrah knocked off Rauf’s off stump during the 18th over of the innings, dismissing him on six runs and did the "dipping flight" gesture.





Bumrah celebration against Rauf



Giving it back pic.twitter.com/TsqJ4J9Gbx — S.Bhai33 (@HPstanno1) September 28, 2025

