India vs Pakistan: Jasprit Bumrah Gives 'Dipping Plane' Send-Off To Haris Rauf In Asia Cup 2025 Final - WATCH
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave a 'dipping plane' send off to Haris Rauf after knocking his stumps in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday.
Trending Photos
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave a "dipping plane" send off to Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf in the Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.
Bumrah knocked off Rauf’s off stump during the 18th over of the innings, dismissing him on six runs and did the "dipping flight" gesture.
Bumrah celebration against Rauf
Giving it back pic.twitter.com/TsqJ4J9Gbx — S.Bhai33 (@HPstanno1) September 28, 2025
More To Follow...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv