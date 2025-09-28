Advertisement
India vs Pakistan: Jasprit Bumrah Gives 'Dipping Plane' Send-Off To Haris Rauf In Asia Cup 2025 Final - WATCH

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave a 'dipping plane' send off to Haris Rauf after knocking his stumps in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 10:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India vs Pakistan: Jasprit Bumrah Gives 'Dipping Plane' Send-Off To Haris Rauf In Asia Cup 2025 Final - WATCHPic credit: Sony Liv Screengrab

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave a "dipping plane" send off to Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf in the Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Bumrah knocked off Rauf’s off stump during the 18th over of the innings, dismissing him on six runs and did the "dipping flight" gesture.

 

More To Follow...

 

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

