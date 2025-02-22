India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IND VS PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Free Live Telecast On TV Channel, Mobile Apps, Online

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details: The Indian team will lock horns with their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. It’s a do-or-die game for Pakistan as they lost their first game against New Zealand in Karachi. On the other hand, India started their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh. Both teams will look to do well in the upcoming clash on February 23 in Dubai.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details

When will the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan be played?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 (Sunday).

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan be held?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan start?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan will start at 2:30 pm IST. The toss will be held at 2:00 pm IST.

How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan live on TV?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan will be aired live on the Star Sports and Network 18 channels.

How can I catch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan?

The live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan will be available on the JioStar app.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Squads of India and Pakistan

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah.