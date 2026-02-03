Advertisement
NewsCricketIndia vs Pakistan match to be called off in T20 World Cup 2026? Here’s how much it could cost broadcasters, ICC and more
INDIA

India vs Pakistan match to be called off in T20 World Cup 2026? Here’s how much it could cost broadcasters, ICC and more

The possible cancellation of the India–Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 could result in one of the biggest financial setbacks in cricket history.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India vs Pakistan match to be called off in T20 World Cup 2026? Here’s how much it could cost broadcasters, ICC and moreImage Credit:- X

The possible absence of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 could result in one of the biggest financial setbacks in cricket history, according to multiple industry and media reports. The marquee rivalry is widely regarded as the tournament’s biggest commercial driver, often surpassing even finals in terms of viewership and revenue.

With Pakistan threatening to boycott the fixture, the financial consequences for the International Cricket Council, broadcasters, sponsors, and national boards could be enormous.

Estimated Financial Loss: Rs 2,200-4,500 Crore

According to industry estimates, scrapping the India-Pakistan match could cost global cricket nearly USD 250 million (approx. Rs 2,200 crore) in direct and indirect revenue losses. When advertising impact, sponsorship dilution, and long-term brand value are factored in, the total economic hit could rise to as much as Rs 4,500 crore.

This figure includes broadcast revenue shortfalls, reduced sponsorship value, and lower matchday earnings across the tournament.

Broadcasters Face the Biggest Hit

The India–Pakistan game typically attracts record-breaking global TV and digital viewership, often exceeding 400 million viewers worldwide. Without it, broadcasters are expected to suffer a 15-20% drop in overall advertising revenue for the tournament.

Reports suggest that broadcasters could lose Rs 200-250 crore in advertising income alone, as brands pay premium rates specifically for India–Pakistan fixtures.

Impact on ICC and Cricket Boards

The ICC’s central revenue pool heavily depends on high-value matches like India vs Pakistan. A cancellation would reduce the overall tournament valuation, affecting revenue distribution to member boards. Both the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Pakistan Cricket Board stand to lose financially, although analysts believe the PCB would face a relatively larger impact due to its greater reliance on ICC revenue streams.

Sponsors and Host Economy Also at Risk

For sponsors, the India-Pakistan match offers unmatched visibility. Its absence would significantly dilute brand exposure, forcing advertisers to reassess campaign valuations. Additionally, host venues would lose out on ticket sales, tourism spending, and local commercial activity, as India–Pakistan games are usually sold out weeks in advance and generate massive economic activity in host cities.

The India-Pakistan rivalry is not just a cricket contest; it is a global sporting event. Past encounters have routinely broken viewership records, driven digital engagement, and lifted entire tournament valuations. Cricket analysts warn that missing this fixture could reduce the overall excitement and commercial pull of the T20 World Cup 2026, impacting future media rights negotiations as well.

If the India-Pakistan match does not take place at the T20 World Cup 2026, the loss would extend far beyond one fixture. With potential losses ranging from Rs 2,200 crore to Rs 4,500 crore, the absence would deal a significant blow to the economics of world cricket.

