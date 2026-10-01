/India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2027: Match date, time, venue, group and all you need to know

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 has been confirmed, with the arch-rivals set to meet in the group stage of the tournament.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the complete schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup on Thursday, October 1, 2026. India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A, alongside Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A.
ALSO READ: ICC announces schedule for Men's ODI World Cup 2027; check date, venues, groups, format and more
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2027: When is the match?
The India vs Pakistan match will be played on Sunday, October 10, 2027.
The blockbuster encounter will be India's second match of the group stage. India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in Cape Town on October 7, before facing Pakistan three days later.
Pakistan, meanwhile, will take on Afghanistan on October 8 before meeting India.
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2027: Where will the match be played?
The high-profile match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, widely regarded as the "Bullring".
The venue, one of South Africa's most prominent cricket grounds, carries heavy nostalgia: it is the same ground where India defeated Pakistan in a dramatic final over to lift the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy in 2007.
Exactly two decades later, the two teams return to this amphitheater for another high-stakes World Cup face-off.
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2027: What time will the match start?
The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan is likely to be played at 1:30 PM IST.
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2027: Group details
India and Pakistan are part of Group A at the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Group A:
India
Australia
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Zimbabwe
Qualifier A
Group B:
New Zealand
South Africa
Sri Lanka
England
Bangladesh
Qualifier B
The top three teams from each group, along with the better-performing fourth-placed team, will advance to the Super 7 stage.
India will begin their campaign against Australia in Cape Town on October 7.
Their confirmed group-stage fixtures are:
October 7: India vs Australia - Cape Town
October 10: India vs Pakistan - Johannesburg
October 14: India vs Afghanistan - Tshwane
October 17: India vs Qualifier A - Bloemfontein
October 24: Zimbabwe vs India - Victoria Falls
The India-Pakistan clash will therefore be India's second match of the tournament.
India vs Pakistan rivalry at the World Cup
India and Pakistan matches have traditionally attracted enormous attention, with the two teams meeting only in ICC and other multinational competitions in recent years.
India holds an 8-0 clean sweep record over Pakistan in Men's 50-over World Cups, stretching from their first meeting in Sydney (1992) through their encounter in Ahmedabad (2023).
The 2027 encounter will add another chapter to their World Cup rivalry, with both sides meeting in the opening week of the group stage.
When and where is the 2027 ODI World Cup?
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The tournament will begin on October 2, 2027, with a three-team Super Series in Namibia, while the main group-stage action will begin on October 7. The tournament will feature 14 teams, 57 matches and 12 venues, before the semi-finals and final.
The semi-finals are scheduled for November 17 and 18, while the World Cup final will be played in Johannesburg on November 21, 2027.
India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027: Key Details
Detail Information
Match India vs Pakistan
Tournament ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027
Date Sunday, October 10, 2027
Venue Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Stage Group Stage
Group Group A
Match time 1:30 PM IST
Host country South Africa
The ICC has also opened the ticket ballot for the 2027 World Cup, allowing fans to register their interest in attending matches across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
With India and Pakistan meeting in Johannesburg on October 10, the blockbuster fixture is set to be one of the major early highlights of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
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