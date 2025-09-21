India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India?

The biggest clash in Asian cricket is here again as India take on Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025. The much-awaited contest will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21, 2025, with the first ball set to be bowled at 8:00 PM IST. Fans across the globe are gearing up for another thrilling encounter as both teams fight for momentum and pride.

Match Details

Fixture: India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2025

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE

Where to Watch in India

The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, offering coverage across multiple language feeds.

Sony Sports 1 - English

Sony Sports 3 - Hindi

Sony Sports 4 - Tamil/Telugu commentary

Cricket fans in India will also be able to live stream the game through the SonyLIV app and website by subscribing to the platform.

Streaming for Global Fans

While Indian fans tune into Sony Sports and SonyLIV, international viewers can rely on YuppTV and other regional broadcasters depending on their location.

What’s at Stake

Beyond points on the table, this clash is about momentum heading into the business end of the Asia Cup and gaining a psychological advantage before the T20 World Cup 2026. Both teams are under immense pressure, and fans can expect fireworks from the first ball.

Final Word

The India vs Pakistan rivalry has always delivered unforgettable cricket moments. With both teams eyeing a spot in the Asia Cup final, Sunday night in Dubai is set to be a blockbuster. Make sure you don’t miss the action.