India vs Pakistan: Super Four Clash Carries Extra Edge Amid On-Field Rivalry And Off-Field Controversies

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. The blockbuster contest comes just weeks after India’s commanding victory over Pakistan in the group stage, where they chased down 128 runs with ease to secure a seven-wicket win.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, speaking from Hubballi, expressed confidence in the Men in Blue under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership. “There is no need to talk about India and Pakistan now because there is a lot of difference between the two teams. India is always on top. India will definitely win,” Prasad stated.

India’s Momentum and Kuldeep’s Magic

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India entered the clash high on confidence, carrying momentum from their earlier triumph. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the previous meeting, with a match-winning spell of 3/18 that restricted Pakistan to just 127/9, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Off-Field Drama Overshadows Rivalry

Beyond cricket, the rivalry has been fueled by controversy. In the group-stage clash, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off without shaking hands with the Pakistani players, later dedicating the win to the Indian Armed Forces and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The incident sparked uproar, with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha skipping the post-match presentation and coach Mike Hesson addressing the media instead. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) even complained about match referee Chris Pycroft, accusing him of breaching the ICC’s Code of Conduct and the spirit of cricket.

Pakistan’s Turbulent Build-Up

In the aftermath, Pakistan cancelled pre-match press conferences and even delayed their subsequent match against the UAE by an hour after threatening to withdraw from the tournament if Pycroft was not removed. Although the game proceeded following crisis talks, tensions between the PCB and tournament officials have remained high.

Later reports revealed that Pycroft was merely following instructions from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager about the no-handshake protocol, just minutes before the toss. Despite this, PCB released a video of their meeting with him, raising further controversy.

Clash Beyond Cricket

As the two sides prepare for their second face-off in the tournament, the shadow of these off-field disputes looms large. While India looks determined to continue their ruthless brand of cricket, Pakistan, an unpredictable T20I outfit, may use the episode as motivation to bounce back stronger in the high-pressure clash.

The Dubai showdown promises not only thrilling cricket but also another dramatic chapter in the ever-intense India-Pakistan rivalry.