India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash set for february 15 in Colombo confirms PCB sources, Mohsin Naqvi's boycott gimmick all but destroyed

The much-anticipated India–Pakistan encounter of T20 World Cup 2026 is almost certain to be staged on February 15, with meetings currently underway to finalise arrangements.

Sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed to IANS about the ongoing meeting, and there is a high chance of the match being staged in Colombo.

“Meetings are underway, and there is a 99% chance the India–Pakistan match will take place on February 15,” sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board told IANS.

Earlier, PCB said they will not play India in their scheduled Men’s T20 World Cup match in Colombo on February 15, after their government approved the Men in Green's participation in the World Cup on the condition that they will not play the match against India in solidarity with Bangladesh.

In response to Pakistan’s announcement, the ICC issued a strong statement, urging the PCB to seek a mutually acceptable resolution and warning that selective participation undermines the principles of global competition.

“While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule," the ICC said.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," it added.

Pakistan made a tense start to their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as they overcame a scare against the Netherlands to clinch a three-wicket victory in the opening match of the tournament here at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

For India, skipper Suryakumar Yadav blasted a majestic unbeaten 84 and seasoned pacer Mohammad Siraj bagged 3-29 coming in as a last-minute replacement as India saved themselves the blushes with a face-saving 29-run victory over the USA.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front as he scored a half-century in his debut as captain in the T20 World Cup and helped the team post a modest total of 161/9. Siraj took over after that with a two-wicket burst and, with Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel claiming two wickets each, prevailed over the USA by 29 runs. Siraj claimed 3-29, Arshdeep bagged 2-18, and Axar claimed 2-24 as India restricted the USA to 132/9 in 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium, struggling to win their first match in Group A.

Pakistan is in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the United States of America (USA). All of Pakistan's matches are scheduled for Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament with India.