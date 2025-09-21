India Vs Pakistan T20I Head-To-Head Record: Check Stats And History
The India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the fiercest and most anticipated matchups in cricket, especially in the T20 format. Fans across the globe eagerly await each encounter, given the rich history and high stakes associated with the clash. Here’s a detailed look at the head-to-head record in T20 Internationals and Asia Cup T20 matches.
Trending Photos
The India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the fiercest and most anticipated matchups in cricket, especially in the T20 format. Fans across the globe eagerly await each encounter, given the rich history and high stakes associated with the clash. Here’s a detailed look at the head-to-head record in T20 Internationals and Asia Cup T20 matches.
T20I Head-to-Head Record
Total Matches Played: 14
India Wins: 10
Pakistan Wins: 3
Tied Matches: 1
No Result: 0
India currently leads the T20I rivalry with 10 wins out of 14 matches. Pakistan has won three encounters, while one match ended in a tie. The rivalry has been closely contested, with India often gaining the upper hand in high-pressure situations.
Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: India Vs Pakistan, Super 4 Clash At Dubai; Suryakumar Yadav Vs Salman Agha - Check Match Details, Timings And More
Asia Cup T20 Head-to-Head
Total Matches Played: 4
India Wins: 3
Pakistan Wins: 1
In Asia Cup T20 history, India holds a 3-1 advantage over Pakistan. The only defeat for India came in the 2022 Super Four stage, while the rest of the encounters have seen India asserting dominance in crucial matches.
Key Stats from India-Pakistan T20 Matches
Highest Team Score (India): 192/5 in Ahmedabad (2012)
Highest Team Score (Pakistan): 182/5 in Dubai (2022)
Lowest Team Total (Pakistan): 83 all out in Mirpur (2016)
Highest Individual Score: Virat Kohli’s 82* in the 2022 ICC World Twenty20
These stats underline the highly competitive nature of T20 clashes between the two nations. Matches are often decided by small margins, making each encounter unpredictable and exciting.
Also Read: India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India?
Looking Ahead
With both teams having strong squads in 2025, the upcoming Asia Cup Super Four matches and future ICC T20 tournaments are expected to continue this intense rivalry. Fans can anticipate thrilling contests, record-breaking performances, and edge-of-the-seat cricket whenever India and Pakistan meet in T20 cricket.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv