India vs Pakistan U19 2025: ICC Pushes Protocol While BCCI Signals Possible No Handshake Repeat

ICC’s expectation of normal sportsmanship and India’s ongoing no-handshake stance sets the stage for a tense and widely searched India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup clash.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 10:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • ICC wants politics out of junior cricket while India awaits BCCI instructions on the no handshake decision.
  • Rising stars Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi headline India’s strong title push in the U19 Asia Cup.
  • India and Pakistan expected to meet more than once as both teams aim for a smooth semifinal entry.
India vs Pakistan U19 2025: ICC Pushes Protocol While BCCI Signals Possible No Handshake RepeatIndia’s U19 squad gears up for the high voltage Asia Cup showdown against Pakistan as the handshake debate returns. Photo: X

The U19 Asia Cup begins on December 12 in Dubai, and the excitement around India’s young squad is at its peak. With Ayush Mhatre and rising sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi leading the charge, India enter the tournament as the most balanced and dangerous unit. Yet, ahead of the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on December 14, the spotlight has shifted to a very different question. Will India stick to the no-handshake policy seen in recent senior and women’s tournaments, or will the youngsters follow ICC’s expectation of normal protocol and sportsmanship?

ICC’s stance and the backdrop of the no-handshake debate

Since the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian teams across major tournaments have avoided post-match handshakes with Pakistani players as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the Indian Army and victims of the tragedy. This protocol was followed in the Asia Cup, the Women’s ODI World Cup, and the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

However, the ICC has communicated its desire to keep politics separate from junior cricket. According to reports, the governing body expects both teams to follow standard sportsmanship rituals. This expectation adds a new layer of complexity to an already emotionally charged fixture.

BCCI has not issued public instructions to the young squad yet, but team manager Anand Datar is reportedly carrying the board’s directives. If India continues the no-handshake decision, the match referee will be informed before the fixture begins.

A fixture that defines the mood of the tournament

India vs Pakistan at any level is more than cricket. It transforms into a high-stakes encounter that fuels passion, intense viewership, and global search interest. The U19 clash this year is no exception. With both teams expected to reach the semifinals, this match could be the first of two possible meetings.

The ICC Academy Ground is expected to witness fierce competition, loud support, and rising search demand for terms such as India vs Pakistan U19 match, Asia Cup rivalry, and no handshake controversy. This duel will not only influence the points table but also shape conversations around sportsmanship, political sensitivity, and cricket culture at the junior level.

The cricketing side of the story: India’s firepower

While the handshake debate dominates headlines, India’s squad deserves equal attention. Captain Ayush Mhatre enters the tournament after a sensational Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy run, which included two centuries and a fifty. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been one of India’s most exciting youth talents, breaking records after becoming the youngest player to score a century in the domestic T20 competition.

India’s first match against UAE gives them an ideal platform to fine tune their skills before heading into the blockbuster showdown against Pakistan. With Malaysia and UAE lacking deep 50 over experience, India and Pakistan are expected to comfortably progress to the knockout stage.

