India Vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch

India are set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match of the Men’s Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 on December 14 at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. The highly anticipated Group A encounter will begin at 12:30 am IST on Sunday, with all matches in the tournament being played in the 50 over format. Fans in India will be able to watch the match online via SonyLIV. Led by Ayush Mhatre, the India Under 19 side head into the clash brimming with confidence after a dominant start to their campaign. India registered a massive 234 run victory over the UAE in their opening match, sending out a strong statement to the rest of the competition. Pakistan too began their Asia Cup journey in emphatic fashion, crushing Malaysia by 297 runs. Both teams impressed with solid opening partnerships, further raising expectations ahead of this marquee contest.

With qualification for the semi finals on the line, a victory in this high pressure encounter would put either side in a commanding position as the tournament progresses.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 clash will be held at the ICC Cricket Academy on December 14.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 live in India?

The match will be live streamed in India on SonyLIV and can also be accessed via OTTPlay Premium.

India vs Pakistan Under 19 squads

India Squad: Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Kanishk Chauhan, Harvansh Pangalia, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Yuvraj Gohil

Pakistan Squad: Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Farhan Yousuf (captain), Ahmed Hussain, Hamza Zahoor (wicketkeeper), Huzaifa Ahsan, Naqab Shafiq, Danial Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Shaya

ALL Eyes On Vaibhav

All eyes will once again be on teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who announced himself on the big stage with a breathtaking knock against the UAE. The left-hander smashed a scintillating 171 off just 95 balls in India’s opening match, showcasing fearless strokeplay and remarkable maturity for his age. His innings, packed with power and precision, not only laid the foundation for India’s massive win but also marked him out as one of the standout prospects of the tournament. With a high-voltage clash against Pakistan next, expectations will be sky-high as fans eagerly wait to see if Suryavanshi can deliver another defining performance under pressure