India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final Live Streaming Details, Match Time And Venue, Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Action

Aiming to clinch a record-extending 12th title, a dominant Indian Under-19 side will look to stamp their authority once again over arch-rivals Pakistan when the two teams lock horns in the Asia Cup final on Sunday at the ICC Academy. Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Indian unit have been outstanding throughout the tournament. They topped Group A after winning all their matches, finishing ahead of Pakistan, who suffered their only group-stage defeat at the hands of India. The loss came by a massive 90-run margin last Sunday.

India carried their rich form into the semifinals on Friday, registering a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Pakistan, meanwhile, booked their place in the final by eliminating defending champions Bangladesh.

Journey

India’s journey to the summit clash has been built on collective brilliance, with both the batting and bowling units clicking in unison to create a formidable outfit.

With the bat, India have been nothing short of sensational, registering two totals in excess of 400 during the competition. The 50-over tournament has also witnessed the emergence of several exciting young prospects, including 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu.

While teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi announced himself with a stunning 95-ball 171 against the UAE as India piled up 433 for 6, Kundu etched his name into the history books against Malaysia. The left-hander hammered an unbeaten 209 off 125 deliveries, becoming the first Indian to score a double century in Youth ODIs.

Both batters will be eager to deliver another impactful performance against a disciplined Pakistan bowling line-up.

India’s middle order has also stepped up whenever the top order has stumbled. Hyderabad batter Aaron George has been the backbone, scoring three consecutive half-centuries while often batting through the crucial middle overs at a strike rate exceeding 100. He has received valuable support from Vihaan Malhotra, who provides a left-handed option and comes into the final after scoring an unbeaten 61 against Sri Lanka.

All-rounder Kanishk Chouhan adds further depth to the side. He has redefined the finisher’s role with a strike rate of over 127 and has also contributed with timely breakthroughs. Chouhan has claimed six wickets in four matches, including an impressive 3 for 33 against Pakistan during the group stage.

Bowlers

With the ball, India have been spearheaded by pacer Deepesh Devendran, who is the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 11 wickets, alongside Pakistan’s Abdul Subhan. Deepesh has impressed with his accuracy and pace, consistently bowling above 130 kmph with the new ball.

His standout performance came against Malaysia, where he returned figures of 5 for 22. Against Pakistan, he ripped through the top order by dismissing three batters in successive overs, including tournament top-scorer Sameer Minhas.

Minhas, who scored an unbeaten 177 against Malaysia, heads into the final after registering a half-century versus Bangladesh and will be keen to make a telling contribution.

Pak Strengths

Pakistan’s main strength lies in their pace-oriented bowling attack. Abdul Subhan leads the charts and is well supported by left-arm pacer Mohammad Sayyam and Ali Raza. In the spin department, left-arm spinner Niqab Shafiq impressed with a two-wicket burst against India, while leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain provides additional variety as Pakistan look to counter India’s powerful batting line-up.

However, batting remains a concern for the Farhan Yousaf-led side, which has struggled to find consistency. Pakistan will be desperate to arrest their recent setbacks against India on the biggest stage.

Earlier this year in September, India’s senior men’s team had defeated Pakistan three times en route to winning the Asia Cup T20 title, a pattern the junior side will hope to replicate. As in previous matches, players from both teams are expected to follow the no-handshake policy.

Pakistan have lifted the Asia Cup only once, in 2012, and have since finished runners-up twice in the 2013–14 and 2017 editions.

Match Details

When will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final take place?

The final will be played on Sunday, December 21.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final be held?

The match will be hosted at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final start?

The match will begin at 10:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final?

The final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can viewers watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vice-captain), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wicketkeeper), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wicketkeeper), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Huzaifa.