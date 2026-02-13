India vs Pakistan Weather Update: Is Washout on Cards on 15 February in Colombo? Know as Sri Lanka's weather department issues warning

As the cricketing world prepares for the most anticipated match of the T20 World Cup 2026, the focus has shifted from the players to the skies. On February 15, India is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium, but current weather forecasts suggest that the raingods may have the final say in this high-intensity tactical battle.

The Threat of Precipitation

The weather outlook for Sunday looks increasingly unpredictable. According to Accuweather and local meteorological data, there is a solid 50% to 65% probability of precipitation during the scheduled match hours. The forecast is characterized by heavy cloud cover and scattered thunderstorms, with a specific thundershower predicted for 6 PM local time, just as the match is slated to begin.

Over the past month, Colombo has experienced consistent afternoon rains, and while the temperature is expected to remain warm at around 30°C, the moisture in the air and on the ground could significantly impact play.

Sri Lanka weather department issue warning

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over south-eastern Bay of Bengal around 15th February,” the statement from Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology read.

The Impact of a Washout

Because this is a group-stage encounter, no reserve days have been allocated by the ICC. If the game cannot be completed, the following rules will apply:

Minimum Play: To declare a result, at least five overs must be bowled per side, with DLS provisions used to determine the winner.

Point Sharing: If the minimum five overs per side cannot be achieved, the match will be declared a washout, and both India and Pakistan will receive one point each.

Currently, both nations have started their campaigns with two wins from two games. India sits atop the table with four points, holding a slight edge over Pakistan due to a superior net run rate. A washout would maintain this parity but leave fans across the globe disappointed after the hype surrounding the match was restored following the Pakistani government's decision to rescind their initial boycott call.

Tactical Shifts: Spin to Win

If the rain stays away long enough for play to commence, the damp conditions and the natural characteristics of the Colombo surface are expected to favor slow bowlers. The pitch at R. Premadasa typically assists spinners, and both teams are well-equipped for a "spin to win" strategy.

India will look toward their mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and the disciplined Axar Patel, who can be deployed effectively in both the powerplay and the middle overs. Conversely, Pakistan boasts a formidable spin arsenal featuring Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz. Pakistan's confidence will be high, especially after their spinners recently dismantled the Australian batting lineup in a 3-0 series win just before the World Cup began.

Selection Concerns

The tactical battle may be further complicated by personnel issues. India is likely to be without Abhishek Sharma, who is reportedly struggling with illness, while Sanju Samson might also find himself out of the predicted XI as India looks to find the right balance for the turning Colombo tracks.

Despite the humidity and the looming clouds, the city of Colombo is buzzing. Reports indicate that every hotel room in the city is occupied and every eatery is full, as fans wait to see if the weather gods will allow this historic chapter of the India-Pakistan rivalry to be written.

India T20 WC 2026 squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan T20 WC 2026 squad

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.