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India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, How To Watch and everything you need to know

India Women are set to renew their rivalry with Pakistan Women when the two sides meet in a crucial Group A contest at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on September 5.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, How To Watch and everything you need to know
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, How To Watch and everything you need to know
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