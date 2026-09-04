/India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, How To Watch and everything you need to know

India Women are set to renew their rivalry with Pakistan Women when the two sides meet in a crucial Group A contest at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on September 5. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, with the action scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST.
The 10th edition of the Women’s Asia Cup began in Dubai on August 28 and will conclude with the final on September 13. Eight teams are competing for the continental T20 title across 15 matches, including the group stage, two semi finals and the final. All matches are being staged at the Dubai International Stadium.
India Vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026
India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong, China. Group B features defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi finals. Sri Lanka enter the competition as defending champions after defeating India by eight wickets in the 2024 final to claim their first Women’s Asia Cup title. India remain the most successful team in the tournament’s history with seven titles and are aiming to reclaim the trophy in the UAE.
Journey till now
India have already strengthened their position in Group A after winning their opening two matches. Their campaign began with a 94 run victory over Thailand on August 30, followed by a commanding 137 run win against Hong Kong, China on September 3. The latter result also sent India into the semi finals.
Pakistan, meanwhile, opened their campaign against Thailand on September 1. After losing early wickets, Pakistan recovered sufficiently to post a defendable total and eventually secured a 35 run victory.
India Vs Pakistan Match Date And Time
The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A match will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2026. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. IST, with the corresponding start time being 6:30 p.m. in Dubai.
Venue
The high profile clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The venue is hosting all 15 matches of the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup.
Live Telecast And Streaming
Indian viewers can watch the India vs Pakistan match live on Sony Sports Network. Online streaming will be available through Sony LIV, including its app and website.
India Women’s Squad
India’s squad is led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana serving as vice captain. The squad also includes Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud and Pratika Rawal.
Pakistan Women’s Squad
Pakistan will be captained by Fatima Sana. Their squad comprises Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.
The group stage will determine the four semi finalists, with the first semi final scheduled for September 10, the second on September 11 and the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final set for September 13.
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