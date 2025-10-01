India Vs Pakistan Women’s WC 2025: Will The No-Handshake Saga Continue?

The longstanding handshake controversy between India and Pakistan is set to continue into the Women's World Cup 2025. As the two teams prepare to face each other on Sunday, October 5, in Colombo, questions arise about whether India's women's team will mirror the men's team's stance of avoiding handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts.

Background: The Handshake Controversy

The issue arose during the 2025 Asia Cup, when the Indian men's team refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players after their group-stage match. This move was reportedly on the advice of match referee Andy Pycroft. The Indian team continued this practice throughout the tournament, leading to significant controversy. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal protest, and the incident led to the suspension of operations director Usman Wahla over the handling of the episode.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The controversy intensified during the final, where India defeated Pakistan to retain the Asia Cup title. Despite the win, Indian players refused to accept the trophy from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, due to recent political tensions following a military conflict between the two nations in May. The presentation ceremony was delayed and ultimately shortened, with India’s players accepting only individual awards without acknowledging Naqvi.

Indian Women's Team's Stance

As the Women's World Cup approaches, the Indian women's team faces similar questions. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Deepti Sharma have been cautious in their responses. Kaur emphasised the team's focus on cricket, stating, "Well, we can only control one thing, which is playing cricket on the field, and we are not thinking of other things. Because as cricketers, we can only control the things we have in our hands. However, in other areas, I have no control, and I don’t even think about those things. We don’t even discuss those things in the dressing room. We are only here to play cricket and our focus is only on cricket," Kaur said.

"That match is far away, and when it happens, we will see what to do. We are not focusing on the Asia Cup at the moment," Deepti had said.

Pakistan's Expectations

In anticipation of the match, the Pakistan women's team management has sought guidance from the Pakistan Cricket Board regarding the expected behavior during the group-stage match scheduled for October 5 in Colombo. This move comes in anticipation of India continuing what has come to be described as a "handshake boycott," initiated by the men's side following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Conclusion

As the India-Pakistan Women's World Cup match approaches, the handshake controversy remains unresolved. While both teams have refrained from making definitive statements, the actions on October 5 will likely speak volumes about the ongoing tensions between the two nations.