The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially announced the schedule for the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026. The blockbuster clash between traditional rivals India and Pakistan will be the marquee group-stage encounter of the tournament.
Notably, this will be the sixth edition of the Women's Asia Cup to be played in the T20 format. Sri Lanka enter as the defending champions, while Bangladesh lifted the title in 2018. India are the tournament's most successful team, having won it three times - in 2012, 2016 and 2022.
Match: India Women vs Pakistan Women (Group A)
Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
Time: 6:30 PM Local Time (8:00 PM IST)
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE
Format: Twenty20 International (T20I)
Broadcast/Live Stream: Sony Sports Network & SonyLIV
Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Overview & Format
Dates: August 28 to September 13, 2026.
Host Venue: All matches will be played under lights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Group Distribution
Group A: India, Pakistan, Hong Kong China, Thailand.
Group B: Sri Lanka (Defending Champions), Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates (Hosts), Indonesia.
Format: Eight teams are split into two groups of four. Each team plays the other three sides in its group once (round-robin).
The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals.
Semi-final 1 (September 10): Group
A winner vs Group B runner-up
Semi-final 2 (September 11): Group B winner vs Group A runner-up
Final: September 13
All matches, including knockouts, are at Dubai International Cricket Stadium under lights.
All matches will be played under lights at the Dubai International Stadium as Asia's finest go head-to-head for continental glory #ACC pic.twitter.com/p4PgjbtdIW— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 6, 2026
India’s Group Stage Schedule
August 30: vs Thailand
September 3: vs Hong Kong, China
September 5: vs Pakistan
Pakistan’s other group games are against Thailand (September 1) and Hong Kong, China (September 7).
The India-Pakistan rivalry remains one of the biggest draws in Asian women’s cricket, and this group-stage meeting in Dubai is expected to generate significant interest.
The schedule confirmation has sets the stage for the continental event. Fans can expect high-intensity cricket under the Dubai lights, with the India-Pakistan clash on September 5 as a clear highlight of the group phase.
Full Tournament Schedule
Date Match Stage
August 28 Thailand vs Hong Kong, China Group A
August 29 Sri Lanka vs UAE Group B
August 30 India vs Thailand Group A
September 1 Pakistan vs Thailand Group A
September 3 India vs Hong Kong, China Group A
September 5 India vs Pakistan Group A
September 6 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B
September 10 Semi-final 1 Knockout
September 11 Semi-final 2 Knockout
September 13 Final Final
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