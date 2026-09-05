'Look, our team is also good and their bowlers are also good. We know that. But we focus more on the strengths we have. And as I said, we want to play a good brand of cricket. That's what we are focusing on. We just want to play good cricket. As a bowling unit, as a batting unit, the team should be as compact as we are playing in two games. That's the mindset,' said Deepti who has taken six wickets from the two matches so far.