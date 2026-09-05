Indian cricket star Deepti Sharma has addressed the upcoming Women's Asia Cup encounter against traditional adversary Pakistan, emphasizing that her squad maintains a historical edge. Across previous Twenty20 international fixtures, India holds a commanding head-to-head advantage with 14 victories compared to 3 losses against the same opponent. Heading into Saturday's high profile group stage showdown, the Indian side has already booked a spot in the semifinals with a game in hand, aiming to preserve an unblemished streak. Meanwhile, Pakistan occupies second place on the tournament points table following an initial victory, treating this fixture as a vital opportunity to bolster their own qualification prospects.
Assessing Competitive Advantages And Depth
While acknowledging the statistical dominance over Pakistan in past encounters, the experienced all-rounder chose to downplay any immediate psychological benefit prior to the weekend fixture. Instead, she drew attention to the collective depth and stable output displayed by both the batting line-up and the bowling department throughout the competition. Individuals who find their rhythm on a given day are expected to push the advantage forward while teammates offer encouragement.
'Look, there is no advantage as such. The only thing is that whatever we have won against them (Pakistan), whether it is the Asia Cup or any other matches, we are always one step ahead of them. And that's it,' Deepti said at the pre-match press conference.
'The whole team is performing well. If you look at the bowling unit or the batting unit, I think both things are balanced. The one who has a good day, she tries to do better and take the game further. And those around her, they try to stay positive things so that they step in more in their game,' she said.
Maintaining Focus On Core Strengths
Rather than obsessing over the rival bowling attack, the team management has prioritized internal cohesion and execution. Deepti, who has already claimed six wickets across her first two appearances in the tournament, stressed the importance of sustaining high intensity.
'Look, our team is also good and their bowlers are also good. We know that. But we focus more on the strengths we have. And as I said, we want to play a good brand of cricket. That's what we are focusing on. We just want to play good cricket. As a bowling unit, as a batting unit, the team should be as compact as we are playing in two games. That's the mindset,' said Deepti who has taken six wickets from the two matches so far.
Where to watch?
Watch DP World Women's Asia Cup 2026 - India vs Pakistan on September 05, 2026, from 8 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil,Telugu, Kannada) & Sony LIV.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.