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India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Deepti Sharma sends major warning ahead of big game says, 'Always one step ahead'

Indian cricket star Deepti Sharma has addressed the upcoming Women's Asia Cup encounter against traditional adversary Pakistan, emphasizing that her squad maintains a historical edge.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Deepti Sharma sends major warning ahead of big game says, 'Always one step ahead'
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Deepti Sharma sends major warning ahead of big game says, 'Always one step ahead'
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