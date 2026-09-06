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India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur sends 'ruthless' message humbling arch-rivals

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised her team's relentless approach and the bowlers' outstanding show after India brushed aside Pakistan by seven wickets in the Women's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 07:02 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 07:02 AM IST
India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur sends 'ruthless' message humbling arch-rivals
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur sends 'ruthless' message humbling arch-rivals
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