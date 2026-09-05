

Pakistan allrounder Ayesha Zafar has attempted to play down the enormous attention surrounding Saturday’s India Pakistan clash at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, insisting that her side is treating the encounter like any other fixture despite the rivalry between the two teams. The two sides are scheduled to meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 5. India have already secured their place in the semifinals after winning both of their opening matches, while Pakistan still need another victory to strengthen their qualification chances from Group A.