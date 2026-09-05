Pakistan allrounder Ayesha Zafar has attempted to play down the enormous attention surrounding Saturday’s India Pakistan clash at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, insisting that her side is treating the encounter like any other fixture despite the rivalry between the two teams. The two sides are scheduled to meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 5. India have already secured their place in the semifinals after winning both of their opening matches, while Pakistan still need another victory to strengthen their qualification chances from Group A.
India began their campaign with a win over Thailand before producing a dominant 137 run victory against Hong Kong on September 3. India posted 193/5, with Smriti Mandhana smashing 124, before bowling Hong Kong out for 56.
Pakistan, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 35 run victory over Thailand on September 1. Muneeba Ali's half century played a key role in that win, while Ayesha contributed nine runs.
Ayesha Plays Down India Pakistan Rivalry
Despite the intensity traditionally associated with an India Pakistan contest, Ayesha said Pakistan are determined to approach the match without allowing the occasion to overwhelm them.
"Yes, it is India vs Pakistan, but this is just another match. We taking one match at a time," she said.
“It is our second match [having beaten Thailand in their first], so we are hoping to put up a good show and eventually win it,” she added.
Ayesha's comments come with India already through to the last four, meaning the result does not carry the same qualification significance for the Harmanpreet Kaur led side. Pakistan, however, still have Hong Kong to face after the India fixture and need one more win to put themselves in a strong position for the semifinals.
Pakistan Focus On All Three Departments
Ayesha acknowledged that Pakistan cannot afford to concentrate on only one area of their game against a strong Indian side. The team has instead worked across batting, bowling and fielding in preparation for the contest.
"We cannot specifically focus on one thing; overall, we have focused on all three [batting, bowling and fielding]," she said.
"We have been putting in a lot of work into fielding. Our mentor also said we cannot compromise on fielding because it is something that can win you matches."
Dubai has offered assistance to spinners during the tournament, and Ayesha believes Pakistan have enough quality in that department to challenge India's batting lineup. India enter the game in impressive form after their 137 run demolition of Hong Kong.
“We are fully prepared and will try our best to win,” she said.
Mohsin Naqvi Encourages Pakistan Team
Ayesha also disclosed the message delivered by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi when he met the team ahead of the high profile encounter.
“He encouraged us and told us to put up a good show regardless of winning or losing,” she said.
The 31-year-old has represented Pakistan in 85 internationals and said the team has also done its homework on India. Pakistan's preparations have included studying the opposition's strengths and weaknesses, as they look to cope with the pressure surrounding one of cricket's most closely followed rivalries.
Pakistan's official squad for the Asia Cup includes Ayesha Zafar, with Fatima Sana leading the side. The PCB has confirmed that Pakistan's remaining Group A fixtures are against India on September 5 and Hong Kong on September 7, with the semifinals scheduled for September 10 and 11 and the final on September 13
India Women’s Squad
India’s squad is led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana serving as vice captain. The squad also includes Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud and Pratika Rawal.
Pakistan Women’s Squad
Pakistan will be captained by Fatima Sana. Their squad comprises Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.
Where to watch?
Catch all the live action on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada), with live streaming available exclusively on Sony LIV
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