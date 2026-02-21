Advertisement
India vs...? Rahul Dravid reveals surprise 'Dream Final' for T20 World Cup 2026

As the T20 World Cup 2026 enters its high-stakes Super 8 stage, former India head coach Rahul Dravid has shared an unexpected vision for the tournament's final on March 8 in Ahmedabad.
 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 11:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic credit: IANS

Rahul Dravid, the legendary former India captain and head coach who guided the team to the T20 World Cup title in 2024, has shared his intriguing vision for the ideal final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking ahead of India’s Super 8 opener against South Africa, Dravid revealed that while he would happily see India face any opponent in the summit clash, his true "dream" scenario involves the Men in Blue taking on a lesser-fancied or associate nation team.

A Boost For The Underdogs

While most fans are clamoring for another high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash or a rematch against South Africa, Rahul Dravid expressed a desire to see the sport’s associate and rising nations take center stage on March 8 in Ahmedabad.

The 53-year-old Dravid emphasized his preference for a matchup that could boost global cricket's growth, specifically highlighting Zimbabwe as an exciting possibility.

"I would take India versus anybody. India versus Zimbabwe? That would be great for Zimbabwe cricket," Dravid told NDTV.

He elaborated further, expressing admiration for the emerging talent in associate nations and his desire to see one of them go deep in the tournament.

'India vs any team. They could get to the semi-final and then make it to the final. I would like to see one of the lesser teams along with India," he added.

Notably, Zimbabwe has already made waves in this edition, securing a historic group-stage victory over Australia.  

This comes at a pivotal moment in the tournament, with India - now led by Suryakumar Yadav - entering the Super 8 stage undefeated and defending their crown on home soil. The final is scheduled for March 8 in Ahmedabad, setting the stage for what could be a historic moment if an underdog like Zimbabwe defies the odds to reach the decider.

Rahul Dravid A Great Ambassador For Cricket

Rahul Dravid, who has witnessed Indian cricket's evolution across roles as player, captain, and coach, praised the rise of talent from non-traditional cricketing nations. His comments reflect a broader hope for the sport's inclusivity, where surprises and Cinderella stories add excitement and help expand the game's reach beyond the traditional powerhouses.

As India prepares for key Super 8 clashes, including against South Africa in Ahmedabad, Dravid's words serve as both a vote of confidence in India's dominance and a nod to the unpredictable magic that makes T20 cricket so captivating.

Whether his dream finally materialises remains to be seen, but it underscores the spirit of growth and opportunity that defines the modern era of the game. 

Avinash Kumar

