हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa 2022

India vs SA 2022: Surykumar Yadav likely to miss T20I series after being ruled out of IPL 2022 due to injury

Suryakumar, who has suffered a left forearm muscle injury, could miss next month's South Africa series. India will play five T20Is against the Proteas at home from June 9 to 19 after the end of IPL 2022 on May 29.

India vs SA 2022: Surykumar Yadav likely to miss T20I series after being ruled out of IPL 2022 due to injury
Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav (Source: Twitter)

Already being ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians and India batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be out of action for at least four weeks.

Suryakumar, who has suffered a left forearm muscle injury, could miss next month's South Africa series. India will play five T20Is against the Proteas at home from June 9 to 19 after the end of IPL 2022 on May 29.

The batter got hit on his left arm while taking a run during MI's match against Gujarat Titans on May 6. Next morning he woke up with a swollen arm, which eventually ruled him out from the rest of the ongoing IPL 2022 season.

According to sources in the BCCI, Suryakumar, who amassed 309 runs for Mumbai from 8 games which included three half-tons, will be out of action for at least four weeks, a Cricbuzz report said.

However, the four weeks' rest do not necessarily mean that the cricketer will be completely out of the South Africa series.

"Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left forearm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised to rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team," Mumbai Indians said in a statement on Monday.

It has been learnt that the stylish batter has not proceeded to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after the detection of his injury and will undergo scans on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The South Africa series is being seen as crucial to India's preparation for the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia and Suryakumar may be conditionally picked, subject to attaining full fitness. However, a lot will depend on when the selection committee meeting takes place. As of now, there is no information on the date of the meeting. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs South Africa 2022Suryakumar YadavIPL 2022Team India
Next
Story

IPL 2022: GT batter Shubman Gill REVEALS he faced 'back issues' during knock against LSG

Must Watch

PT20M19S

Today's Astro Show: how will be your day today ?